Positives aplenty as camogie prepares for a summer like no other

Stipple: Weekend Talking points

You never tire of watching these familiar foes.

The Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie league final between rivals Cork and Galway turned out to be another lively spectacle at Croke Park on Saturday evening. On Sunday September 12, 2021 at the same venue, Galway claimed a three-point victory on All-Ireland senior final day (1-15 to 1-12) while latest installment resulted in a four point winning margin (2-14 to 1-13) for the westerners. Similar to last year’s championship decider Cork drew first blood, but once more this was a wonderful come-from-behind triumph for Cathal Murray’s outfit. With 10 of his All-Ireland winning side lining out, Amy O’Connor’s goal put it up to the maroon women, it left them six points behind early in the second-half. Not long after O’Connor’s green flag, the double substitution of Catherine Finnerty and Carrie Dolan changed the game. Both started last year’s All-Ireland final and there was no doubt they were keen to lay down a marker. Finnerty’s goal brought them level. Dolan’s major put them in the driving seat and the Clarinbridge star, who is a niece of Galway legend Therese Maher, was crowned player-of-the-match. Some achievement for a second-half sub. Murray has developed a strong resilient squad ahead of their O’Duffy Cup defence.

The bar is raised yet again.

Matthew Twomey’s Cork were missing Hannah Looney, Orla Cronin, Ciara O’Sullivan and Pamela Mackey from last autumn’s final and a leg injury to Cliona Healy at the change of ends robbed him of one of his more impressive forwards this spring.

He can take positives, in particular, the display of Ashling Thompson, Laura Hayes, Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Treacy around the middle third for long stages. That Galway took control of this area will, however, give him and his backroom team food for thought.

Are the Slaneysiders on the way back?

On a night when camogie took centre-stage at GAA headquarters, there were jubilant Wexford scenes after the Division 2 showdown. A run of barren years have been endured since that magnificent three-in-a-row in 2012. Following this victory over Antrim, there appears to be new life in the purple and gold. They are certainly moving in the right direction and confidence seems high.

Returning to the top tier of the league under east Cork man Kevin Tattan and his management team, is a big boost. There is immense credit due to the Russell Rovers hurler who took on the job three years ago at a time when they were relegated.

Player of the match Anais Curran, who was outstanding throughout, said they targeted a quick start. That is exactly what they got. Three goals in the first quarter ensured a comfortable victory and when Antrim lost Chloe Drain to a second yellow card, the northerners faced an uphill battle. Wexford are building nicely. Last year Alan Brennan’s junior squad won the All-Ireland premier junior title at Jones Road, having already garnered Division 3 silverware.

They are on an upward trend and should improve further by being challenged by the best.

A general feeling of camogie well-being

Four hours of television coverage on Saturday evening was a huge boost for the sport. Galway captain Sarah Dervan made a point of thanking Croke Park for the wonderful facilities, adding that it is very special to get the chance to play there.

The news that Glen Dimplex and Carmel Naughton are to be joint sponsors of the Camogie Association and championship for the next five years is exciting while Munster GAA confirmed there will be four hurling/camogie double-headers to look forward to when the senior hurling championship gets underway on Sunday.

Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare will get to play their respective Munster senior camogie championship games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, TUS Gaelic Grounds and FBD Semple Stadium. The Munster camogie final will take place in TUS Gaelic Grounds ahead of the Limerick versus Tipperary match on Sunday May 8.

Leinster GAA, meanwhile, are planning to host the Leinster senior camogie final as part of a double-header with the Galway/Laois SHC tie at MW Hire O’Moore Park on Saturday May 14.