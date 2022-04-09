‘Gerald McKenna was one of the greatest GAA men I ever came across’

Kerry GAA President Gerald McKenna has died.

He was 88.

The Ballyduff native was one of the most progressive administrators in the Association’s history and held a variety of roles at county, provincial and national level in an illustrious top table career.

One of his greatest accomplishments, during his term as county chairman, was the appointment of Mick O’Dwyer as the manager of the senior footballers. That set in train one of the greatest dynasties in GAA history.

In an interview with Radio Kerry in 2003, O’Dwyer described McKenna as ‘one of the greatest GAA men I ever came across’ when he refused to bow to pressure to axe the manager after defeats to Dublin.

O'Dwyer recalled: "We had rocky patches as well I can tell you, we had a great win in 1975 but then again in 1976 and 1977 Dublin came and beat us in those big games and a big coup went on in the county to get rid of myself and Gerald McKenna but I am telling you, Gerald McKenna was some man, one of the greatest GAA men I ever came across. The coup failed anyway and I came back to continue with Kerry and then I went on to win seven All-Irelands after that.”

By the time McKenna stepped down as chairman, Kerry were halfway towards the four-in-a-row.

In an Irish Examiner interview, two years ago, McKenna recalled the attempted heave against O’Dwyer.

“It wasn’t his fault. I stood by him. I had loyalty and he had loyalty. It was not blind loyalty; I knew he had it and I knew that team would succeed. I stood by him and the rest is history. The simplest thing was that the ones who wanted to get rid of him had to get rid of me first. They opposed me for the chairmanship but I succeeded and that kept Dwyer in his position.”

Did any of O’Dwyer’s opponents later apologise? “A lot of them did, in fairness. It was a desire for success rather than holding anything specifically against Mick Dwyer or myself. But if you were successful like Mick Dwyer was, you’ll always have people who are a bit jealous about that. That’s human nature. There was a man here one time who said to me there is no satisfaction in anything unless you beat the neighbour.”

McKenna served as Kerry chairman from 1972 to 1979 and would go on to be the county’s Central Council delegate while he served as a trustee of the Association for three years.