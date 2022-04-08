Poweful finish sees Cavan past Derry

Ulster U20 semi-final: Cavan 0-11 Derry 0-9

Cavan came up with a power-packed finish to advance to their first Ulster final in this grade since 2014 in this cagey semi-final in Armagh.

The sides were level with six minutes remaining at 0-8 apiece but Cavan came up with key scores from Man of the Match Fionntán O’Reilly (two) and sub Conor Casey in the closing stages to seal a hard-fought victory.

Cavan opened an early two-point lead in a first half in which defences were on top. By the midway point, it was 0-5 apiece and that pattern continued after the break, with neither side able to pull away.

Two frees from top scorer Charlie Diamond saw Derry move two clear but Cavan dominated from that point on, missing several gilt-edged chances.

Influential sub Caoláin O’Reilly and Turlough Farrelly drew the Breffni lads level before Fionntán O’Reilly nudged them in front. And in the frantic closing stages, Cavan managed to get their noses in front; Derry pressed hard but could only muster another Diamond point as Damien Donohoe’s side held on for a deserved win.

CAVAN: J Norris, Cormac Brady (0-1), Cian Reilly, E Hartin, N Carolan, C Leddy, C McKeogh, E Kelly, B O’Rourke, P Devine, F O’Reilly (0-6, 2f), T Madden, D Lovett (0-1m), F Smith, T Farrelly (0-1)

Subs: Caoláin O’Reilly (0-1) for F Smith (39 mins), D Madden for Devine, A Reel for McKeogh (both 48), C Casey (0-1) for Farrelly, S Óg McGearty for C Brady (both 57)

DERRY: K McGonigle, P McGurk, J Duggan (0-1), A McGonigle, A McCloskey, C Shiels, D Gilmore, D Higgins (0-1), P O’Kane, M Doherty, O McLarnon, O McMenamin, C Diamond (0-5, 3f), L Murray, N O’Donnell

Subs: R McEldowney for Gilmore (11 mins), E Downey for McLarnon (43), R McFall for McMenamin (50), M Dixon (0-1f) for Shiels (54)

Ref: D O’Hare (Down)