Last year's All-Ireland winners face a Donegal side who shocked Dublin in the semi-finals
Meath out to prove 2021 wasn't a flash in the pan

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin and Meath captain Shauna Ennis. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:29
Jackie Cahill

Donegal v Meath; Croke Park, Sunday 4pm 

It's fair to say that plenty has changed since Donegal and Meath last met in a Senior competitive fixture.

It was February 2016 in the Lidl National League when Donegal claimed a 3-17 to 3-8 victory on their visit to Trim in Division 2.

There’s been natural flux in both squads since then and while Donegal contested a Division 1 League Final in 2017, Meath have gone on to greater heights.

The Royals won the Division 3 title in 2019 before adding the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate title in 2020.

Last year was one that Meath will never forget, as they claimed both the Lidl NFL Division 2 and TG4 All-Ireland senior crowns.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Eamonn Murray’s charges, who remain hungry and keen to prove that 2021 wasn’t a flash in the pan.

Stacey Grimes (0-14), Emma Duggan (1-10) and Orlagh Lally (2-14) have led the scoring charge to date, with Donegal looking to the tried and trusted Karen Guthrie (2-13), TG4 All Star Geraldine McLaughlin (0-10) and Yvonne Bonner (1-4) for attacking inspiration.

Donegal, managed by Maxi Curran, looked down and out in their recent semi-final against Dublin but two quickfire goals in the closing stages turned the game on its head.

In team news, Meath have named Orlaith Duff in their starting line-up, with Kelsey Nesbitt dropping to the bench, while Donegal bring in Amy Boyle Carr in place of Shauna McFadden.

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, R Rodgers; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.), S Twohig; Y Bonner, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Meath: M McGuirk; K Newe, M.K. Lynch, O Duff; S Ennis (capt.), E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, A Leahy, E Duggan; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

