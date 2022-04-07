Cork board chairman Marc Sheehan expects Munster venue solution shortly

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan has said he expects the Cork-Kerry Munster semi-final venue controversy to be resolved shortly.

There was very little discussion on the venue saga surrounding the Cork-Kerry clash at tonight’s Cork County Board meeting, save for the chairman’s remarks that the matter must be resolved and his expectation that it will be in the not-too-distant future.

The May 7 Munster SFC semi-final remains fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, with Cork football selector Des Cullinane telling the Irish Examiner on Wednesday that Cork are confident common sense will prevail and Munster Council will return the game to Páirc Uí Rinn.

“That matter is under discussion, principally by Kevin and myself on behalf of the board. The matter is not concluded at this point in time, but we expect it will be shortly,” Marc Sheehan said at tonight’s meeting.

“We won’t be making any further comment on that matter tonight. The matter must be resolved and it will be. We look forward to updating you when that is resolved in due course.”

Elsewhere, 2010 All-Ireland Cork football winner Ciarán Sheehan, who retired from inter-county football last year, has replaced Billy Morgan as Cork U20 selector in Bobbie O’Dwyer’s backroom team. Cork begin their U20 campaign at the Munster semi-final stage on April 18 against Waterford or Limerick.

Where there was lengthy discussion at last night's board meeting surrounded the naming of Cork senior teams less than 24 hours before throw-in, as was the case for several of the county's League games this season.

Cork PRO Francis Kenneally said it was "ludicrous" to be releasing starting line-ups at 8pm of a Saturday evening.

"I think we are shooting ourselves in the foot by putting it out so late," the PRO commented.

Passage’s Matt Aherne said releasing the Cork team on the Saturday evening before a Sunday fixture was “disrespectful to Cork supporters”.

“I can't see any logic to it. We are not fooling anyone. The management want to realise they don’t own the Cork teams. The Cork hurling supporters have travelled the length and breadth of this country following the teams and it must be remembered they are not getting 65c a mile,” Aherne added.

Willie Coleman of Ballinhassig said the 11th hour naming of teams was “an absolute disaster for promoting the game” and called for Cork team selections to be released 48 hours before throw-in. This latter sentiment was echoed by Bride Rovers’ John Arnold who asked, “could we not make a decision to tell our management teams that this isn't acceptable”.

In reply, Cork county board CEO Kevin O’Donovan said he would speak with the various managements, but stressed he would “hate to put an order on a Cork management to name a team at a certain time when other managements in other counties aren’t under the same rule”.

Nemo Rangers delegate Michael Hogan said the club was being “victimised” by the scheduling of Round 3 games in the Cork football championship which sees their premier intermediates playing at 2pm in Bandon, followed by the seniors at 4pm at the same venue.

Hogan said it was unfair to ask players to play an hour of football and then immediately go back out and sit on the bench for the seniors, with the possibility of being called into action in the senior game.

Nemo’s request for their seniors' final group game to be moved to 2pm, with the premier intermediates switched to the later time of 4pm, was rejected by the board.

County board vice-chairman Pat Horgan branded the new U19 Leagues as a “disappointment” given “some clubs didn’t enter, some clubs did and then withdrew, while clubs with big populations were conceding games”.

It was decided not to read out to the meeting correspondence sent in by the Watergrasshill club who have expressed their dissatisfaction at the decision to green-light the transfer request of 2020 All-Ireland U20 winner Shane O’Regan to move to neighbouring Sarsfields. The initial transfer request was rejected, but subsequently granted on appeal.