Reigning champs Offaly seal nervy win over Louth

OFFALY 3-7 LOUTH 0-13

Reigning Leinster and All Ireland under 20 football champions Offaly stuttered over Louth on Thursday night to advance to a Leinster quarter final against Carlow.

Offaly took a 2-4 to 0-9 lead into half time but they were fortunate to do so. Louth were the better side in the opening half but goals from Darragh Flynn and a penalty from Keith O'Neill boosted the Faithful charge.

Louth gave an exhibition of long range point taking in the opening half with Beanon Corrigan and Ben Collier kicking the pick of the scores that sent them into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 14 minutes.

Offaly stole ahead a minute later when Flynn found the net from close range but that didn't rattle Louth as they kicked the next two scores to hold a one point lead with 10 minutes left in the half.

Keith O'Neill then struck from the penalty spot for the Offaly men to help them to a slender half-time lead.

Louth started the second half well and went in front through two Kyle McElroy frees but squandered too many scoring chances.

Offaly substitute Jamie Guing fired 1-1 in the closing 10 minutes while an injury time point from Morgan Tynan sealed a nervous three point win.

Scorers for Offaly: J Guing 1-1, K O'Neill and D Flynn 1-0 each, M Tynan 0-3 (0-2f), C Delaney, A Strong and H Plunkett (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Louth: K McElroy 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1M), B Corrigan, B Brady and B Collier 0-2 each, C Gillespie (free), E Maher and D McKeown 0-1 each

OFFALY: S O'Toole; L Pearson, D Finneran, T Hyland; G O'Meara, J Furlong, J Sheerin; M Tynan, A Strong; F Dempsey, H Plunkett, M Dalton; C Delaney, K O'Neill, D Flynn.

Subs: C Flynn for G O'Meara (ht), J Guing for H Plunkett (35), D Kilmurray for T Hyland (42).

LOUTH: J Finlay; R McBride, P McKenny, M Holohan; J McDonnell, P Lynch, C Sands; B Corrigan, E Maher; B Brady, B Collier, K McArdle; S Reynolds, K McElroy, C Gillespie.

Subs: L Flynn for C Gillespie (ht), D McKeown for K McElroy (50m), C Taaffe for M Holohan (60).