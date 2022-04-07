Watch: First look at the new RTÉ Sport GAA Championship promo

RTÉ have revealed the promo for their GAA Championship coverage.

This will be the first season of full crowds and no restrictions since the 2019 Championship.

RTÉ have produced some stirring and emotional promos in the past which have captured the passion of the GAA and they are always eagerly anticipated by fans.

The theme of the promo this year is ‘Nothing sounds quite like it...’, with the focus on the noise and colour brought by the fans that has been so lacking in the last couple of years.

Nothing sounds quite like it…



The #GAAChampionships coming soon to RTÉ Sport. pic.twitter.com/KXi7jkk6oj — RTÉ (@rte) April 7, 2022

RTÉ's GAA Championship coverage across TV, Radio and Online will be announced next week.