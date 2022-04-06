Mayo overcome Galway in low-scoring affair

Connacht Under-20 Football Championship

Mayo 1-6 Galway 1-4

Mayo advanced to the Connacht Under-20 championship semi-final with a hard-fought win over Galway in atrocious weather conditions at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan last night.

Galway had the assistance of a swirling gale in the opening half but the sides were level at half-time (0-2 apiece) as Mayo’s well-organised defence frustrated the visitor’s attack.

The game-changing score arrived six minutes into the second half when Jack Fallon hit the Galway net to push the homeside ahead.

Eighteen scoreless minutes followed as Maurice Sheridan’s side kept Galway at arm’s length before Mayo hit three points in as many minutes from substitute Bob Tuohy, Frank Irwin (free) and Paddy Heneghan.

That scoring burst left Galway trailing by six points and, although James McLaughlin scrambled in a 59th minute goal, and Nathan Grainger converted a late free, Donal Ó Fatharta’s side had left themselves with too much to do.

Mayo now advance to a semi-final meeting with Leitrim next Wednesday.

MAYO: B O’Flaherty; A Morrison, R Keane, C Dawson; F Kelly, S Callinan, A Cosgrove; F Irwin (0-2, 1f), D McHugh; T O’Flaherty, D Thornton, J Fallon (1-0); C McHale, P Heneghan (0-1), C O’Connell (0-2).

Subs: M Cunningham for O’Connell; P Walsh for McHale; C Reid for Fallon; B Tuohy (0-1) for Dawson.

GALWAY: J Egan; C Corcoran, E Donohue, C MacDonncha; R King, J McGrath, D Flaherty (0-1); J McLaughlin (1-0), C Gallagher; R Donnellan, W Seoighe, D Brady (0-1); C Power, T Culhane, N Grainger (0-2, ‘45, 1f).

Subs: D Cox for Donnellan; C Greaney for King; E Nolan for Gallagher; J Slattery for Power.

Referee: M McGirl (Sligo)