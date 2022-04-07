Meath captain Shauna Ennis 'open' to the possibility of a switch to AFLW

All-Ireland winning Meath football captain Shauna Ennis has admitted she's open minded about a potential switch to Australia and the AFLW.

Royal County manager Eamonn Murray has stated that Vikki Wall, the 2021 Player of the Year, will sign up with an AFLW club after this year's Championship and he reckons more could follow.

Half-back Ennis, who lifted the Brendan Martin Cup last September and who hopes to hoist the Lidl National League Division 1 trophy this Sunday also, said she won't attempt to talk Wall out of it and didn't rule out heading for Australia herself.

"Look, I would definitely have thought about it a little bit but to be honest I think if I was going to go out to Australia, I'd like to go out and just enjoy myself," said Ennis.

"I don't know if I'd like to be training professionally. But look, it's something I'm still open to and I definitely probably will think about it now in the next year or so but, at the same time, why would I want to leave Meath when we're going so well?"

A Meath player has yet to feature in the AFLW though with the league expanding from 14 to 18 clubs for the new season, which is set to begin at the earlier time of August, offers are highly likely.

"I think it's going to be different in the next couple of years because the season out there in Australia is getting longer because there's more teams being added.

“So I don't think players are going to have the opportunity to play both, so players are going to have to make a decision, whether they're going to go out and play AFL or they're going to stay here and play county," said Ennis.

With 14 Irish players contracted to AFLW clubs for the 2021/2022 season, a number of counties were without players for the recent league campaign.

"It definitely helped us during the league," said Ennis of Meath retaining all their players. "We have our full panel at our disposal so it's definitely helpful for building on to the Championship."

Ennis admitted that landing a maiden Division 1 title would go a long way to proving that their All-Ireland win, just months after being promoted from the intermediate ranks, was not a flash in the pan.

"I think it was really important after last year that we did back up our win with good performances in the league," said the Na Fianna player. "We were very conscious to make sure that we didn't have people saying we were a one-hit wonder."