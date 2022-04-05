Slick Rebels too strong for Kerry

Cork, powered by Daniel Murnane at centre-back who ended up with four points from play, were on top from the outset
Cork's Adam O'Sullivan gets his shot away under pressure from Kerry's Kian Sheehan in Tuesday's Munster MHC clash at Austin Stack Park. 

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 22:36
Murt Murphy

Munster MHC 

Cork 3-25 

Kerry 0-11 

Murt Murphy 

Cork eased to an opening-round win over Kerry in this predictable Munster MHC round one clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Cork were stronger and more skillful in most lines with the notable exception of midfield where the diminutive Luke Rochford really excelled for Kerry until injury forced him off in the second half.

Cork, powered by Daniel Murnane at centre-back who ended up with four points from play, were on top from the outset with Ross O’ Sullivan deadly accurate from frees and play, while Ben Walsh finished to the Kerry net as early as fifth minute. 

Luke Rochford added two points for Kerry with Killian Boyle also converting two frees but Cork had a better spread of scores with Adam O’Sullivan and Timmy Wilk also adding to Kerry’s woe. Cork led 1-12 to 0-6 at the interval and with aid of the wind in the second half, the win was never in doubt.

Cork added two goals from Wilk and wing forward Adam O’Sullivan while Ross O’Sullivan top-scored with 0-10. Killian Boyle added three more frees before being forced to retire injured as Cork finished stronger with Daniel Murnane adding three second-half points from midfield.

Cork outscored Kerry 2-13 to 0-5 in the second half and Paudie Murray will be happy with the win though 14 wides will not please him while Tadgh Flynn will feel his side will have learnt a lot from the outing.

Scorers for Cork: R O’Sullivan 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1 65), A O’Sullivan 1-4, D Murnane 0-4, T Wilk 1-1, B Walsh 1-0, N Murray, J Casey 0-2 each, T O’Leary Hayes, E O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Kerry: K Boyle 0-5f, J Enright 0-2, L Rochford, S McElligott (0-1f), B O’Connor, L Óg O’Connor 0-1 each.

KERRY: T Godley ( Kilmoyley); R McGrath ( Ballyduff) , C Nolan (Kilmoyley) , D Nolan Crotta O’Neills) ; G O’Riordan ( St Brendans), L Kennelly (Ballyduff), K Sheehan ( Abbeydorney) ; S McElligott ( Crotta O’Neills) , L Rochford Ballyduff) ; C O’Sullivan ( Abbeydorney) , J Enright ( Ballyduff) , L Óg O’Connor ( St Brendans) ; K Boyle (Ballyduff) , C Fitzgerald ( Ballyheigue) , B O’Connor ( Dr Crokes).

Subs: K Best ( St Brendans) for Sheehan (21, injured), A McDonagh ( St Brendans) for Fitzgerald (43), D Corridon (Kilmoyley ) for Boyle (47, injured), K Quilter (Causeway) for Enright (58), R Hanafin ( Abbeydorney) for Rochford (60, injured).

CORK: D O’Connell ( Dromina); T O’Leary Hayes ( Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane ( Valley Rovers); S Ahern ( Bandon), D Murnane ( Carrigtwohill), M Woods ( Valley Rovers); P O’Shea ( Erin’s Own), B Walsh ( Killeagh); A O’Sullivan ( Ballinhassig), T Wilk ( Cobh), E O’Mahony ( Newtownshandrum); R O’Sullivan ( Na Piarsaigh), J Murray ( Youghal), J Wigginton Barrett ( St Finbarrs ).

Subs: C O’Leary (Fr O’Neills) for Walsh (41), S Lynam (Glen Rovers) for Wigginton Barrett (43), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for Woods (47), J Casey (Youghal) for O’Mahony (49), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for Guinane (56) Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary)

<p>Tipperary’s Sam O’Farrell catches the head of Waterford’s Conor Tobin as he clears the ball in Tuesday's Munster MHC clash at Fraher Field.  Picture: Inpho/Ken Sutton</p>

Damien Corbett gives Tipp the edge in thriller

