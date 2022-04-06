Murray expects Meath exodus to AFLW 

Vikki Wall looks set to sign up with an AFLW team for the 2022/2023 season - and could yet be joined by some of her All-Ireland winning Meath colleagues.

Royal County manager Eamonn Murray has said he believes the Dunboyne powerhouse will head to an unnamed club in Australia after this year's Championship.

All-action Wall played a key role in Meath's first ever All-Ireland senior win in 2021 just months after winning the intermediate Player of the Year award for 2020.

Her hard running, high skill set and aerial ability marks her out as obvious AFLW material and it appears that scouts moved in after Meath's breakthrough Brendan Martin Cup triumph.

Speaking at a press event ahead of this Sunday's Lidl ladies National Football League Division 1 final between Meath and Donegal, Murray nodded when asked if it was inevitable that Meath players like All-Stars Wall and Emma Duggan would be targeted by AFLW clubs.

"Of course that's going to happen," said Murray. "I'd say we're losing Vikki now in September and I don't know how many more we'll lose. I don't know why you'd want to play that sport because it's dreadful stuff to watch. I can't understand it. There's no skill at all. I wouldn't be into that sport at all. The only way to watch that is on a Monday evening, watch all the games in an hour."

There were 14 Irish players contracted to AFLW clubs in the 2021/2022 season though four new clubs - Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney - will come on stream for the new season which looks set to begin at the earlier time of August. With more teams involved and hopes of moving players onto a full-time footing, it's anticipated that Irish players will be forced to choose between the AFLW and the LGFA in the coming years. At present, Irish players can compete in Australia early in the year and then return to play in the LGFA Championships for their counties.

Speaking in late March, Tipperary star and Brisbane AFLW player Orla O'Dwyer said Irish recruits 'did realise it would come to this' and she accepted that 'it will be hard and a lot of girls will have to make tough decisions'.

It's unclear if Wall would be in a position to keep playing Championship football for Meath as an AFLW player though what's definite is that she would be the first player from her county to play the semi-professional game if she signs.

"She's getting a good contract I'm sure over there," said Murray, who insisted that 'I don't begrudge it to her'.

Asked if he had details of the club in question, Murray shook his head.

"No, I know nothing, no. She'll definitely go alright."

Murray isn't a fan of the oval ball game.

"I think if any of yee check, the players coming back, the Sinead Goldricks or the Lauren Magees, or any of them, they don't exactly set the world on fire when they come back over here. They're not going to win the Championship for any team. They keep saying, 'Oh we're going out here and it's professional and we're training seven days a week'. How much training do you want like, you know? You certainly won't improve your skills over there. I'm not bitter about it, far from it, it's great to have a country like that that the girls can spend a few years over there and enjoy that year or two and come back."