Fans frustrated as Ticketmaster technical problems hit sale of Munster hurling tickets

The sale of tickets for the Munster Hurling Championship has been beset by technical problems this morning, with frustrated supporters reporting long delays when attempting to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

Tickets, which went on sale at 11am this morning, have temporarily been made unavailable, Munster GAA reports.

Munster GAA tweeted: "Due to technical difficulties, tickets are temporarily unavailable online. Ticketmaster are working to resolve this issue."

Tickets for rounds one to four of the province's senior hurling championship, as well as the Munster SFC quarter-finals, were briefly on sale, though customers reported delays as long as 90 minutes on the Ticketmaster site.

The hurling tickets were in most demand — Clare supporters had been urged to purchase quickly for the home games at Cusack Park with Limerick and Waterford. Only terrace tickets for those games are on general sale with stand tickets distributed via the county boards.

No tickets for Waterford's two home games at Walsh Park - against Tipperary and Limerick - are available for sale online, with all tickets distributed via the county board and the clubs.

Supporters have been registering their dismay on social media with the Ticketmaster system this morning, following similar problems during the Allianz Leagues. The GAA this season switched to Ticketmaster as its ticketing partner, having previously used Tickets.ie.

Eoin B posted: "After working nights, you get 4 hours sleep, to queue on @TicketmasterIre for @MunsterGAA tickets and it keeps crashing. Why not go via club members a week before releasing to general sale. @officialgaa don't seem to understand local clubs are the heart and soul of the #GAA"

Pádraigh O'Donovan posted: "@TicketmasterIre @MunsterGAA @officialgaa Queue for Munster championship tickets paused for nearly 90 minutes and counting?"

Steve Enright said: "Over 2 hours waiting and then only terrace available. Was well up the Q at 11-00, about 100 ahead, then back to 3500.Ridiculous.Let the clubs give out tickets to the people that deserve them. Busting our holes volunteering, for terrace tickets. @MunsterGAA"