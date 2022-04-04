Rian O’Neill could face sanction over League melee

EVEN after the referee’s report has singled out three Armagh players that could be facing a suspension for their Ulster senior football Championship game against Donegal on April 24th, they could be set to lose their most influential figure.

It’s understood that Rian O’Neill has been identified by the Central Competitions Control Committee for his contribution to the post-game melee between the two on March 27th.

If referee Paddy Neilan is in agreement, the Crossmaglen star could be suspended for Ballybofey.

The league game between the two teams in Letterkenny finished with a flurry of ugly scenes with players held in headlocks and the occasional strike.

Based on the contents of referee Paddy Neilan’s match report, three Armagh players in Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Adrian Nugent received retrospective straight red cards which rule them out of the next senior game.

Donegal pair Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry were also singled out.

Donegal made the decision early on that they would not appeal the decision, stating, "Following consultations last night (Thursday) between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee's report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players," Donegal GAA said.

Armagh felt sufficiently aggrieved that they would seek a hearing against the proposed suspensions.

All GAA penalties are ‘proposed’ penalties, which the transgressor deciding whether or not to accept the punishment.

If not, they can seek a hearing as the first port of call. After that, they have recourse to go to the CAC (Central Appeals Committee), and thereafter to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

In the case of Armagh, right now they look to have three of their most prolific scorers in Nugent, Campbell and now O’Neill suspended for the Championship game, which would spell disaster for any team.

Donegal have a remarkable record in Championship football in Ballybofey. They went from 2010 to 2018 without defeat in the venue, and their league record even went as far as this year until the defeat by Monaghan on March 13th brought the long run to an end. Armagh are in the seventh year of Kieran McGeeney’s reign and have a disappointing record in the Ulster Championship, with only wins over Derry, Down and Antrim to show for during that spell.

Losing O’Neill to suspension would make their chances of making it past Donegal highly difficult.