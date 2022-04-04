Allianz Football League Show: Will a Kerry hiding serve Mayo as well as it did Tyrone?

Bryan Sheehan and Colm Boyle join Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville to review the weekend’s Allianz League finals.
Allianz Football League Podcast (clockwise from top left): Colm Boyle, Oisín McConville, Paul Rouse, Bryan Sheehan

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 14:21

And discuss the art of the free and the warmup.

