Allianz Football League Show: Will a Kerry hiding serve Mayo as well as it did Tyrone?

Bryan Sheehan and Colm Boyle join Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville to review the weekend’s Allianz League finals.
And discuss the art of the free and the warmup.
Bryan Sheehan and Colm Boyle join Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville to review the weekend’s Allianz League finals.
And discuss the art of the free and the warmup.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Puzzles hub
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Puzzles hub
Monday, April 4, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Monday, April 4, 2022 - 10:00 AM
Monday, April 4, 2022 - 11:00 AM