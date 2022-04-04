Paudie Murray unveils first Cork minor hurling team

Cobh's Timmy Wilk is the only representative from the starting 15 that defeated Galway in the 2021 All-Ireland final.
Cork’s Timmy Wilk and Cillian Tobin celebrate last August's All-Ireland MHC final win over Galway. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 14:07
Therese O’Callaghan

Reigning Munster and All-Ireland minor hurling champions Cork set out in defence of their provincial crown against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Tuesday 7pm.

Manager Paudie Murray has announced a strong team, with Cobh’s Timmy Wilk and Ross O’Sullivan from Na Piarsaigh named as joint-captains. Wilk is the only representative from the starting 15 that defeated Galway in the 2021 All-Ireland final.

The Electric Ireland Munster minor championship is divided into two groups: Group 1 Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

Group 2 Cork, Limerick and Kerry.

Tipperary and Waterford lock horns in the other semi-final in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan tomorrow evening 7pm.

CORK (MH v KERRY): D O’Connell (Dromina); T O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); S Ahern (Bandon), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), T Wilk (Cobh, J-Capt), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh, J-Capt), J Murray (Youghal), J Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: B Heffernan (Glen Rovers), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s), P Kelly (Ballincollig), C O’Leary (Fr O’Neills), D McCarthy (Killeagh), J Casey (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), S Lynam (Glen Rovers).:

TIPPERARY (MH V WATERFORD): E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace), A O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), J Quinlan (Fethard); S O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), T Sheehan (St Mary’s), J O’Callaghan (Portroe); C Foley (Borrisokane), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C English (Fr Sheehy’s), J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane); D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), T Delaney (Cahir), P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs: H Loughnane (Roscrea), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), S Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), K Loughnane (Durlas Óg), D McCarthy (Toomevara), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Ormond (JK Brackens), S Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill).

WATERFORD (MH V TIPPERARY): C Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle), A O'Neill (Ballygunner), T Brennan (Ballygunner); B O'Connell (Abbeyside), D Lalor (De La Salle), D Walsh (Abbeyside); S Mackey (Fenor), J Henley (Tallow), M Morrissey (Fourmilewater), J Hegarty (St. Mollerans), G Power (Clonea), C Tobin (Ballygunner), J Twomey (De La Salle), P Cummins (Brickey Rangers).

Subs: S Ryan (Mount Sion), A Higgins (Abbeyside), D Walsh (Abbeyside), D Fitzpatrick (Ballygunner), M O’Brien (Stradbally), H Flanagan (Mount Sion), D Lawlor (De La Salle), D Heffernan (Passage), S Pender (Roanmore).

