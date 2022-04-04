Paudie Murray unveils first Cork minor hurling team

Reigning Munster and All-Ireland minor hurling champions Cork set out in defence of their provincial crown against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Tuesday 7pm.

Manager Paudie Murray has announced a strong team, with Cobh’s Timmy Wilk and Ross O’Sullivan from Na Piarsaigh named as joint-captains. Wilk is the only representative from the starting 15 that defeated Galway in the 2021 All-Ireland final.