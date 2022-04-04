Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Kerry show their passion without being emotional

OFF THE back of Sunday's comprehensive Allianz Football League final success, Kerry enter the championship in rude health. The Jack Slam of League and Championship is on, but they will be wary of what lies ahead also.

Kerry have been in a similar situation for the last two seasons post-league, but have seen things unravel on the biggest days. The value of what has been learned from those disappointments and this year's league should be evident as we head deep into the summer.

To win a national final as convincingly as Kerry did against James Horan's Mayo, everyone has to play well. Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley in particular were again excellent at the back, Paudie Clifford had a good first half, David Clifford was imperious but crucially Paul Geaney, Stephen O'Brien, Adrian Spillane and Dara Moynihan were all outstanding.

Spillane and Moynihan played their roles to perfection. Not only did they get through a huge amount of work without the ball and win some great breaking ball under the kickouts, but they also troubled the scoreboard. That final piece of the jigsaw, and furthest down their list of priorities, is what separate functional wing forwards from game-winning ones. Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor also had a very effective outing in the middle of the field where they totally eclipsed Matthew Ruane - no mean achievement.

It was positive to get 50 minutes into Gavin White. His scorching pace as an attacking weapon was to the fore in the first half. There were a couple of occasions when he took it a play too far but getting more time under his belt will help sharpen his decision-making. This was on the money for his goal when he slipped in Paul Geaney but continued his own run to provide the finish himself.

Shane Ryan got the nod in goals and did nothing wrong, winning 90% of his own kickout and keeping a clean sheet. I imagine the jersey is his now, and it is up to himself to ensure that it stays so. There is still work to be done on the kickout strategy but it is from now on that will be polished up and finessed. I often found that it is good to have something like that to be working on come championship. It keeps training fresh and sharp and provides a different focus for the players.

Two of the big areas that Jack O'Connor would have focused on for improvement when taking over would have been avoiding taking the ball into contact in the final third (and getting turned over) and the defensive system. There has been a marked improvement in both. There is still some work to be done on the former but yesterday Kerry looked really solid defensively. Again.

They easily coped with whatever Mayo mustered. James Carr kicked two good first-half points that could have been closed down better but other than that Mayo earned every score. The great Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini described it well when he said “defending is about being passionate - but not emotional”. This sums up Kerry perfectly at the moment. Their body language and the intent in their movements show a group that are defending with passion, but also with a calm purpose and discipline.

The beauty of playing matches is the context they provide. When Diarmuid O'Connor received a black card (incorrectly) and was absent for 10 minutes, Kerry reshuffled. Tony Brosnan had been brought on for Stephen O'Brien shortly beforehand and was stationed in his normal berth close to goal. Because of the numerical disadvantage he slipped out to the half forward line as a link player, leaving Geaney and Clifford inside.

He proceeded to give a display of passing that brought to mind his club mate Colm Cooper when he played centre forward. Brosnan displayed a range and accuracy of kicking that was a joy to behold. Suddenly he is an option there in a role that Jack could hardly have imagined for him prior to yesterday. I certainly wouldn’t have anyway.

For Mayo all of the old questions resurface. James Horan seemed a bit shell-shocked afterwards. They were very poor, losing by a score a man. That rarely happens. Yes they have lost big games, but have rarely capitulated. Their usual bite and high octane energy was notable by its absence. They were flat and made errors all over the field. They have a massive Connacht championship game in less than three weeks and they have a lot of sorting out to do in the meantime.

The team is far from settled and they continue to make many of the same mistakes. Some of the wides were unforgivable. They continue to try and bludgeon their way through the centre of teams even when said team has the central channel well blocked up. Most alarmingly for Horan they creaked badly at the back. 3-19, 3-15 of which was from play is a huge score to concede as championship wheels into view.

Pádraig O Hóra couldn’t make head nor tail of David Clifford. He may have learned that whispering sweet nothings into Clifford's ear and poking the bear certainly isn’t the best way to tackle him. All around him the Mayo backs struggled as Paul Geaney, Stephen O'Brien and Paudie Clifford all threatened at will.

It must be noted that they were missing some quality players in Robert Hennelly, Diarmuid O'Connor, Paddy Durcan and Oisín Mullin. Durcan and Mullin are great at bursting onto the ball and punching holes, which is an important feature of their gameplan absent yesterday. Naturally when they return they will improve them. How many, if any will be available in three weeks time though? Apparently they have also been engaged in a block of training recently which may explain the heavy legs and lack of energy.

Cillian O'Connor made his long-awaited return which is a boost but he clearly still has a way to go. There was one cameo when Shane Ryan had come out of goals and took on O'Connor in possession. He breezed past him and left him for dead. In one way it is unsurprising considering the amount of time he has missed but it is an indicator to both himself and his manager how far he has to travel to get back to the top of his game. Losing three of the last four games means that what had looked a very positive league has now left Mayo with as many questions as answers.

Their next opponents, Galway, were in Croke Park as well Sunday and at times looked as if they were the ones that would be heading for the Connacht championship in disarray. As I watched on I wondered what was going through Pádraig Joyce’s head. As Roscommon raced into a five point lead by outscoring their opponents by 0-8 to 0-2 in that period he must have been thinking back to the collapse in the second half of last year's Connacht final.

In fairness to the management and players they responded with six points on the trot to take the lead. The substitutions, and in particular Shane Walsh interventions, helped steer the game back in their direction. Roscommon weren’t finished though and Diarmuid Murtagh’s cracking goal deserved to win a final. When Galway look back at the way he breezed through their defence they won’t be happy but his finish was of the highest standard.

Because of the way both Connacht teams lost it adds another layer of intrigue to their championship meeting in three weeks, a game that should detonate the football championship.