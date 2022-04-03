Diarmuid Murtagh's injury time goal seals Division 2 crown for Roscommon

Roscommon 1-20 Galway 0-22

A 71st minute goal from sub Diarmuid Murtagh secured Roscommon a fourth Division 2 League crown in eight seasons.

Matters were finely balanced at 0-19 apiece when Murtagh slipped the attention of several Galway defenders before planting the ball past Connor Gleeson in the Galway goal.

With referee Niall Cullen having signalled for six minutes of additional time, there was still room on the clock for Galway to force extra-time, but the success of another Roscommon sub, Keith Doyle, in finding the target during second-half stoppages put the result beyond their western neighbours whose search for a goal in the game’s last play ended with the ball going over rather than under the crossbar.

With proceedings tied at 0-9 apiece at the break, Roscommon upped the ante upon the change of ends and outscored their opponents by 0-8 to 0-2 between the 37th and 53rd minute to establish a 0-17 to 0-12 lead.

On form and on target for the Rossies during this spell of supremacy were Donie Smith, Cian McKeon, Ciaráin Murtagh, and Conor Cox. They could easily have added two goals amid this scoring sequence, their failure to do so leaving Galway alive in the game.

Pádraic Joyce’s charges rallied superbly and reeled off six on the bounce to go one in front, 0-18 to 0-17, on 64 minutes.

The last say, though, fell to sub Diarmuid Murtagh and Roscommon.

The sides were level on six occasions across the opening 35 minutes, the interval scoreline of 0-9 apiece reflecting this contest’s close nature.

Where Galway sorely lacked an inside threat in the absence of Shane Walsh, midfielder Paul Conroy stepped into the scoring breach by delivering a clinic of point-taking in the first half. The 32-year-old finished the half with five from play, his haul only one less than the points from play total of every other player across the two teams combined.

Roscommon, reliant on the dead-ball accuracy of Donie Smith, Conor Cox, and Eddie Nolan for much of the half, did not register their first point from play until the 26th minute courtesy of Cian McKeon.

Ciaráin Murtagh added a second from play 50 seconds later to edge Roscommon 0-7 to 0-5 in front, but Galway were back level by the half hour mark as Séan Kelly and Damien Comer split the posts.

Anthony Cunningham’s charges twice more hit the front approaching the break through a well-worked Cox point and a long-range Eddie Nolan free, Galway - or rather Conroy - replying on each occasion.

Roscommon struggled badly from their own restart throughout the half, ‘keeper Colm Lavin time and again failing to find a primrose and blue shirt. It was one of these lost kick-outs which provided the outstanding goal chance of the first period, Dessie Conneely whacking the crossbar with his drive.

When trailing by five with 17 minutes remaining, it was fair to assume that Galway would need to hit the net to salvage something from this final.

To their credit, they managed to reel in and then overtake Roscommon without raising a green flag, but it was the Roscommon goal, arriving as late as it did, that ultimately decided the outcome of this mostly forgettable Division 2 decider.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Smith (0-5, 0-2 frees), C Cox (0-5, 0-4 frees); D Murtagh (1-1); C Murtagh (0-4, 0-1 free); E Nolan (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45), C McKeon (0-2 each); K Doyle (0-1).

Scorers for Galway: P Conroy (0-6); D Comer (0-4); R Finnerty (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free), D Conneely (0-3, 0-1 free); M Tierney (0-2); S Walsh, S Walsh, S Kelly, J Heaney, F Ó Laoí (0-1 each).

Roscommon: C Lavin; B Stack, D Murray, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: K Doyle for McKeon (61, inj); D Murtagh for Cox (65); A Glennon for D Smith (69); C Hussey for Heneaghan (75).

Galway: C Flaherty; L Silke, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; J Heaney, K Molloy, J Daly; S Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, N Daly, F Ó Laoí; R Finnerty, D Conneely, D Comer.

Subs: J McGrath for J Daly; S Walsh for Glynn (both 47); C Gleeson for Flaherty (52, inj); J McLoughlin for Daly (53); T Gill for Ó Laoí (65); P Kelly for Finnerty (70).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).