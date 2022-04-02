Glennon fires hat-trick as rampant Westmeath return to top tier

Allianz HL Division 2A Final: Westmeath 5-19 Down 1-17

Four second-half goals for rampant Westmeath blitzed an off-key Down side to clinch promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz National Hurling League in a lop-sided Division 2A final at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Down came to Thurles full of confidence having beaten Westmeath in the round-robin stages of the competition, but after a slow start Westmeath outplayed their rivals to an unexpected extent and long before referee Kevin Jordan called time, Westmeath’s place in the top flight next season was secured.

An opening flourish by Down flattered to deceive. They surged 0-5 to 0-1 clear after nine minutes and Westmeath looked in trouble. But once the Leinster men got into stride they overpowered their rivals, a goal by Davy Glennon after 18 minutes moving them ahead (1-3 to 0-5).

They never looked back. With Killian Doyle deadly accurate off frees and play, they stretched that advantage to 1-10 to 0-8 by half-time, a nine-point turnaround in the second quarter.

Down needed a big second half to keep their promotion hopes alive but their cause was not helped by squandered chances from play and frees and they finished the day with 18 wides. Westmeath, on the other hand, were ruthless as they ripped through the Down defence for four further goals to seal their promotion.

Westmeath’s Cormac Boyle scores his side's fourth goal

Killian Doyle was set up by Niall Mitchell for their second goal after 42 minutes to put them 2-12 to 0-8 clear and moving out of sight. After 49 minutes Davy Glennon bagged his second of the day, and midfielder Cormac Boyle hit number four after 62 minutes. In injury time Davy Glennon rounded off a great individual performance with this third goal and Westmeath’s fifth.

A comprehensive win for Westmeath that rounds off a great campaign that saw them steadily gain momentum after early losses to Carlow and Down. Down had no answer to Westmeath’s physicality in the tight tussles nor to their hunger for goals when opportunities presented.

Davy Glennon, a late call-up, epitomised this “killer instinct” with a hat-trick of green flags but Westmeath had top performers throughout the field, with Tommy Doyle, Aaron Craig, Robbie Greville, Kevin Regan, and Killian Doyle who notched 1-11, 1-4 from play, also contributing handsomely to the Westmeath success.

Down will feel they did not do themselves justice and the manner in which they faded from the game after such a bright opening was baffling. They were guilty of some erratic finishing both from frees and play but their young side will benefit from this year’s campaign and will be hoping to go one better next term. Ryan McCusker, Liam Savage, Tom Murray, Conor Woods and John McManus did most to stem the Westmeath tide.

Westmeath scorers:D Glennon 3-1; K Doyle 1-11,7fs; C Boyle 1-0; J Boyle 0-3; D McNicholas 0-2; E Keyes, N O Brien 0-1 each;

Down scorers: R McCusker 0-5; P Sheehan 0-5,2fs, C Egan 1-0; T Murray 0-2; C Woods 0-2,1f; E Sands, B Traynor, C Teggart 0-1 each

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, J Galvin, C Shaw; A Craig, T Doyle, D Glennon; C Boyle, R Greville; J Boyle, D McNicholas, N Mitchell; E Keyes, K Regan, K Doyle;

Subs: C Egan for Fisher (41mins), N O Brien for Keyes (43), J Gillen for McNicholas (54), D Clinton for Mitchell (64), J Bermingham for Regan (66);

DOWN: S Keith; M Conlon, J McManus, M Hughes; T Murray, C Woods, C Teggart; P O McRickard, L Savage; R McCusker, P Sheehan, M Fisher; D Sands, E Sands, O McManus;

Subs: C Egan for Fisher(41mins); T McGrattan for O McManus( 43mins), B Traynor for Sheehan(54mins), D McCarthy for Hughes (57mins), N McFarland for Teggart(70mins);

Ref: K Jordan, Tipperary