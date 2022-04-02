Liam Cahill: Silverware perfect confidence boost for Waterford after two final losses

Waterford manager Liam Cahill does not agree with the “myth” that the League has been devalued because of its proximity to a game-heavy provincial series, remarking that his team’s League final win over Cork was a “good confidence boost” ahead of championship.

Waterford have lost two finals - Munster and All-Ireland - since Cahill came on board as manager and so coming out on top in Thurles was important.

“It has been a good league for us. It is great to get to the latter stages of it and when you get to a final, it is good to perform,” Cahill began.

“The game was a bit cagey early on by both sides. It wasn’t a great spectacle, there were a lot of mistakes in it. But delighted to win it, it is a good little confidence boost for everybody, myself included.

“It is always good anytime you can get your hands on a bit of silverware and, as we call it, getting your head in front and being able to win them finals.

"We were in two already since we [the current management] have arrived. Tonight, as little as people might think it is, it is important to get silverware and start building a bit of confidence as the championship comes down the tracks.

“There is a myth out there - a narrative - that the league is losing its value and that it is not important. The League wasn’t important for anyone that wasn’t in the final tonight, that’s the reality of it.”

Waterford’s manager Liam Cahill

Cahill said the trick now is to replicate the ruthlessness they showed when taking Cork for four goals in the championship.

“The real test will start Easter Sunday. Let’s call a spade a spade, that is the real judge. Championship hurling is where you really find out whether the jigsaw is coming together or not so we have to really try and get ourselves in the best shape possible for that, get fellas back on the pitch and get injuries sorted out.

“There will be a lot of learnings from tonight. There was a lot of ball-handling errors, a lot of mistakes, and a lot of ball that didn’t go to hand that could have created more openings. All stuff that Mikey, Tony, Stephen, and I will work on with the boys over the next couple of days and nights.”