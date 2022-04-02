Kieran Kingston: Failing the pre-Leaving can be a learning experience for Cork

The Cork manager hopes his side take valuable lessons from the league final defeat
Cork manager Kieran Kingston reacts during the game

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 22:07
Michael Moynihan, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork boss Kieran Kingston said his side would have to “press the reset button” after Saturday night’s disappointing NHL final loss to Waterford.

“In a way we might learn more from tonight than the other games in the league.

“Tonight was very disappointing, no question about that in many aspects but in a way the pre-Leaving Cert is over now. We’ll have to review this tomorrow, recover, press the reset button and get ready for the start of the Leaving Cert in two weeks’ time.” 

Pressed for specifics on what concerned him, Kingston said: “A few things. We were a few points adrift in the first quarter or so, got hit in 60 seconds for two goals and found ourselves six points down.

Four-star Waterford bury Cork in goals

“I thought we reacted very well to that and got it back to three points. I was thinking going in at half-time if we held it to three or four points we’d be in a good position - but then we gave away a few frees, made some silly mistakes and suddenly it was a six point game at half-time.

“It was a frustrating first half, our free count was 10-3, 10-4, and suddenly we were six down, and that was the story of the second half. We’d get it down to four or five and suddenly you’re hit by a goal and you’re chasing it again.

“You can’t concede four goals in a national final and expect to win, and you can’t have the conversion rate we had tonight, less than fifty per cent and 17, 18 missed chances - you can’t have those stats and expect to win a national title.

“We’ll just have to take learnings from those.”

