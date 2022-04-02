Brilliant McKeever goal sends Derry on way to league crown

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B: Derry 1-23 Sligo 2-15

DERRY were deserving winners of the AHL Division 2B title at Ederney as they never trailed against a gritty Sligo, eventually winning by five points, 1-23 to 2-15.

Full-forward Odhran McKeever's brilliant goal after three minutes was the difference between the sides for much of the first half.

Sligo wing-back Niall Feehily's goal in the 30th minute meant Sligo were just a point down at half-time, 1-8 to 1-7.

Composed Derry pulled seven points clear at one stage in the second period, with free-taker Cormac O'Doherty on form, contributing 0-8 in total.

Joe McHugh's superb goal briefly suggested a Sligo comeback but they couldn't close the gap and substitute Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch pointed from a penalty in the second minute of added time

Scorers for Derry: Odhran McKeever (1-4); Cormac O’Doherty (0-8, 7f, 1 '65'); Deaghlan Foley (0-1); Brian McGilligan (0-1); Fintan Bradley (0-2), Gerard Bradley (0-2), John Mullan (0-3), Conor Kelly (0-2)

Sligo: Andrew Kilcullen (0-6, 4f); Conor Hannify (0-3); Niall Feehily (1-0); Joe McHugh (1-3); Rory McHugh (0-1); Finnian Cawley (0-1), Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (0-1, pen)

DERRY: O O’Doherty, C Hendry, M Craig, D McCloskey, M McGrath, C Kelly, P Kelly, C O’Doherty, D McGilligan, F Bradley, J Mullen, B McGilligan, D Foley, O McKeever, G Bradley

Subs: P Nelis for D Foley, 59; S Kelly for O McKeever, 68

SLIGO: J Gordon, N Kilcullen, M Hanniffy, K O’Kennedy, G Connolly, R McHugh, N Feehily, F Cawley, F Connolly, J McHugh, C Hanniffy, K Gilmartin, R Brennan, A Kilcullen, T Cawley

Subs used: T O’Kelly-Lynch for K Gilmartin, 22; P Foley for F Connolly, 42; G O’Kelly-Lynch for T Cawley 50; E Comerford for T O’Kelly-Lynch, 68

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim)