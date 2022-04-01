Three changes to the Waterford team for the League final

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has made three changes to the team that defeated Wexford in the Allianz NHL semi-final ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown against Cork in Semple Stadium
Waterford manager Liam Cahill Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 19:49
John Coleman

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has made three changes to the team that defeated Wexford in the Allianz NHL semi-final last weekend ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown against Cork in FBD Semple Stadium.

Conor Prunty returns to the side at full-back in place of Iarlaith Daly while up front, Stephen Bennett comes in for Colin Dunford. 

Austin Gleeson misses out through suspension after he saw red last weekend and Calum Lyons takes his place at midfield next to his brother, Darragh, as Waterford go in search of their first league title since 2015 when they defeated Cork at the same venue.

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, C Prunty, S. McNulty; J. Fagan, T. de Burca, C. Daly; D. Lyons, C. Lyons; N. Montgomery, J. Prendergast, P. Curran; D. Hutchinson, S. Bennett, M Kiely.

