St Pat's Castleisland shock Tralee CBS in the Russell Cup final

It was the first Russell Cup final held in Kerry in three years due to the pandemic with Tralee CBS having won the competition in 2018 and 2019
Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 19:09
Kerry Post-Primary GAA Russell Cup Final (U15 A) Final 

St Pats Castleisland 3-8 Tralee CBS 1-12 

There was a major surprise in the Russell Cup (U15 A) final on Friday as St Pat’s Castleisland won the competition for the first time since 1991 and denied Tralee CBS in their three in row quest.

It was the first Russell Cup final held in Kerry in three years due to the pandemic. Tralee CBS had won the competition in 2018 and 2019.

Both sides won Munster U15 titles prior to Christmas, Tralee won the A grade while Castleisland won the C competition and their decision to move up to the A grade in Kerry proved to be no challenge to them.

Ciaran O’Connell signaled their intent early with a goal in the fourth minute. Although Tralee CBS responded at the other end through Mairtin McKivergen, Killian Dennehy raised another green flag in the 14th minute through a penalty for the Castleisland school.

The sides were level at 2-3 to 1-6 at the break, but St Pats made the most of a numerical advantage after a black card to CBS’ Ryan O’Driscoll. Michael Horan scored their third goal in the 40th minute.

They held a lead of 3-7 to 1-6 after 44 minutes although five straight points from the Green kept them on their toes in the final quarter.

There was late drama deep into injury time when CBS were awarded a penalty for a foul on the onrushing Ronan Carroll as three points separated the sides.

Michael Hickey in the St Pat’s goal proved equal to O’Driscoll’s spot-kick, however, as Carroll put over what was ultimately only a consolation point for CBS.

Scorers for St Pat’s Castleisland: K Dennehy (1-5, 1-0p, 1f), C O’Connell and M Horan (1-0 each), G Costello (0-2) and R Brosnan (0-1, 1f).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: R O’Halloran (0-6, 5f), M McKivergen (1-1), R O’Carroll and R O’Driscoll (1f) (0-2 each) and C O’Sullivan (0-1).

St Pats: M Hickey; D McCarthy, T Kelliher, N Fitzgerald; D Martin, S Kelliher, D Healy; R Brosnan, T Jones; K Dennehy, J Bell, C O’Connell; M Horan, G Costello, D Hickey.

Subs: R O’Connor for C O’Connell (57).

Tralee CBS: C Harris; E O’Flaherty, E Moriarty, S Turner; W Somers, F Ryan, C O’Sullivan; P Brosnan, T O’Connor; G White, R O’Carroll, B Pierce; R O’Halloran, R O’Driscoll, M McKivergen.

Subs: L Silles for C O’Sullivan (H/T).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore).

Family Notices