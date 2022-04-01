'Paddy would have made it an objective to make Kerry meaner'

In Kerry, October 4 last will be remembered mostly for former chairman Tim Murphy’s staunch defence of the selection process that saw Jack O’Connor returned as manager for a third time.

Among the brickbats aimed at the county executive that night were words like “darkness” to describe an element of O’Connor’s prospective management team. Paddy Tally had become a lightning rod for criticism.

O’Connor was fully aware the former Down manager’s appointment as a coach had raised more than an eyebrow but as an self-proclaimed outsider he was hardly going to bat an eyelid in return. After all, wasn’t he the man who and poured over tackling drills on the Ulster GAA website at the end of 2005 after losing to Tyrone? Who met a northern coach about what Kerry needed in ‘06. Who wrote in his autobiography: “This is almost a betrayal of my Kerry blood, to be asking how they do things up north.”

Soon after being handed the keys last September, O’Connor explained the rationale behind approaching Tally. “I would have admired Paddy for a while. We are very lucky to have him on board because he is a very intelligent, clever, and organised guy who will bring something to Kerry that we haven’t got.”

Ten games into the season and it wasn’t until Darren McCurry’s effort in Killarney last week, in a a game that meant nothing in the grand scheme of things to the hosts, that Kerry conceded their first goal from open play in the League.

Former Galway captain Gary O’Donnell says it was no coincidence Kevin Walsh’s best season in charge came in 2018 when he recruited Tally. Much like in Kerry, the traditionalists in Galway baulked but a first All-Ireland semi-final in 17 years was a decent return. Incidentally, Kerry’s aggregate score concession of 91 points is the lowest for a seven-round Division 1 since Galway’s 83 four years ago.

“It was our fourth year under Kevin and he had put in a lot of good groundwork at that stage," O'Donnell recalled. "We were well coached and Paddy came in and gave a bit of bite to us, as he said himself. We needed that tenacity. A lot of what he did was pragmatic. There was no major emphasis on defence at all even though looking in from the outside that was the perception It was more about being able to defend and attack at the same time and together.

“We just didn’t want to be as open at the back, we had been working on that beforehand and he complemented that. He probably got more attention than he should have because we were progressing nicely but he certainly added to us, gave us that bit more cohesion and the players really enjoyed working under him. We were sad to see him go to Down.”

In Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s time in charge, there would have been a lot of emphasis on the opposition and that has returned under meticulous Tally. O’Donnell isn’t surprised Kerry are feeling the benefits so early. “He has the qualifications and expertise to back up what he’s saying. He came into us fairly late in February but straight away he knew what he wanted to do with us. He gave us very clear targets and instructions, analysis, you name it. Kerry didn’t need a huge amount of progression; they had been knocking at the door. Coming in again, Jack O’Connor would have seen it as a chance to add something different and Paddy will look at making them less porous.”

Benny Coulter worked first as a player under Tally when he coached Down to the 2010 All-Ireland final and then as a selector to him when he was manager in ‘19. He too speaks of his attention to detail and his philosophy about how a team should shape itself when they move the ball. He too feels he has been pigeon-holed.

“The perception is that Paddy is defensive but that couldn’t be further from the truth. I can safely say he is an all-round coach. I don’t think Paddy is overly focused on one element of the game – he looks at it all. I would imagine that he is taking a lot of the Kerry training including attacking.

“But he would have made it an objective of his to make Kerry meaner. He’s definitely tightened them up this year and it’s something Kerry knew they had to do this year. The defence, particularly their full-back line, is where the most work has been needed. Kerry had the forwards to win the All-Ireland but not the defensive system to do so. It’s been their Achilles Heel. I think they will win it in the next two years. The more time Paddy has with them, the more they will improve. I have no doubt he will help take them over the line.”