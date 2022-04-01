Donegal GAA chiefs wouldn't appeal player bans

Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee picked up suspensions for their part in a brawl after the Allianz League fixture against Armagh
Both sides scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny. 

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 11:31
Alan Foley

The Donegal County Board have confirmed they will not be appealing the bans handed out to Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee following the Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Armagh last Sunday.

The fallout from the after-match scenes where there was a melee involving players and officials from both sides at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh.

The Armagh players in hot water are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell. The sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC on Sunday, April 24 in Ballybofey.

A Donegal County Board statement reads: "Following consultations last night between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”

