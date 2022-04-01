Donegal GAA chiefs wouldn't appeal player bans

The Donegal County Board have confirmed they will not be appealing the bans handed out to Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee following the Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Armagh last Sunday.

The fallout from the after-match scenes where there was a melee involving players and officials from both sides at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh.