Donegal GAA chiefs wouldn't appeal player bans

The Donegal County Board have confirmed they will not be appealing the bans handed out to Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee following the Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Armagh last Sunday.
The fallout from the after-match scenes where there was a melee involving players and officials from both sides at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh.
The Armagh players in hot water are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell. The sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC on Sunday, April 24 in Ballybofey.
A Donegal County Board statement reads: "Following consultations last night between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”