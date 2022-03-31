Cork camp considering options after venue switch to Killarney

The prospect of Cork boycotting the Munster senior football championship hung in the air on Thursday night as senior management and players contemplated shunning the competition.

Furious with Munster GAA’s decision to switch their May 7 semi-final against Kerry from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium, the camp were considering not fulfilling the fixture in Killarney.

Munster officials had been hopeful the Cork group would accede to moving the game to Fitzgerald Stadium. However, sources in the camp indicated strong opposition to the match being switched with one commenting that they had to follow through on the letter Keith Ricken’s management sent to the board’s executive on Tuesday.

Part of that letter read: “We have looked at several possible options: Affirm the fixture for Páirc Uí Rinn. Refuse to play in Killarney. Refix the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for an alternative later date. Temporarily scrap the home and away arrangement for one year and fix the game for a neutral venue. Home and away to resume next year with a home game in Cork. It is important that we argue our case strongly. Munster cannot just change a venue with six weeks to go.”

Walkovers are few and far between in the Munster SFC. In 1935, Kerry refused to compete in protest at how republican prisoners were being treated in the Curragh.

In 1893, Dromtarriffe representing Cork were given a walkover when Laune Rangers did not travel for the Munster final in Mallow. Clare, Limerick and Tipperary also received Munster SFC walkovers around the turn of the century.

In 2013, four counties — Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford — threatened to withdraw from the 2015 Munster SFC if the seeded draw wasn’t altered. They did boycott the following year’s McGrath Cup but the Munster SFC format was later changed so that the finalists would receive byes to the semi-finals but there they could face each other as the 2021 pair of Cork and Kerry are set to do in May.

Cork’s management had known last week that it was likely Munster GAA’s competition control committee would switch the game on the basis of Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity being inadequate.

However, they did not wish to address it formally until after the Offaly game, that victory in Tullamore securing their Division 2 status for 2023 and a place in the last 16 of this year’s Sam Maguire Cup. The Cork executive are expected to release a statement following the conclusion of the senior football camp’s meeting.