'That honesty and willingness to put on the jersey and to represent your own place well, that hasn’t changed'

In the 1998 NHL final Cork beat Waterford in Thurles, 2-14 to 0-13.

Connections? Cork’s captain that day was current selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan, while Waterford were skippered by current selector Stephen Frampton.

Memories of the game?

“Very few,” laughed Frampton.

Hard to believe it’s 24 years since Cork last won the league?

“It’s hard to believe I’m nearly 44,” said O’Sullivan.

Both acknowledge, however, it was a significant game in the development of their teams.

It sparked a summer run to the All-Ireland semi-final that year for Waterford; Cork built on the experience to win the All-Ireland the following year.

“It was a taster,” said Frampton.

“It whetted our appetite for a little bit more at that level. We wouldn’t have been used to competing at that level, and once we got to the final we were thinking ‘well, we’re here now, so ...’

“One of our issues in Waterford over the years was that we were capable of catching a team and upsetting the odds on occasion, and we did that a few times. What we needed was to be more consistent, though, and what came against us was that we didn’t have a handle on that at that stage.

“Around 1998 we were a team that needed a bit more belief, and that year we got a taste of what was to come, starting with that league final. To get there we had to be more consistent, so that was a step in the right direction.”

Diarmuid O’Sullivan echoes that point: “We were lucky enough in that a lot of the younger players, we’d had success at U21 level in 1997, but there’s no doubt that final helped in our development as a squad. The game itself is a bit of a blur now, though when you look back it’s like apples and oranges with the way the game is played now.”

The Cloyne man was still a teenager.

“I was 20 that July,” said O’Sullivan. “So I was captain at nineteen. Even that’s changed totally, back then the captain was selected by the county champions. There were a lot of big names involved, very experienced fellas - Ger Cunningham, Brian Corcoran, Barry Egan, those lads had been there for a long time and were senior fellas.

“There was no captaincy as such for me because they were the leaders of the group - I was a figurehead. But I learned a lot from them and from that campaign and tried to pass those lessons on in later years on the team.”

It was short-sleeve weather in Thurles for the final, a fair facsimile of a Munster championship game.

“It was definitely a step in the right direction,” said Frampton. “A warm day, big crowd, the build-up to the game for a few days beforehand. The crowd was a big part of that in particular. We just weren’t used to playing in front of big crowds, and it’s something that takes a bit of getting used to, being able to deal with.

“Playing against Cork . . . to us it seemed to be second nature to them that they’d be playing in front of big crowds, that that was their usual environment, even though they hadn’t been in an All-Ireland final for a while at that point.

“For us that was an environment and an experience we only had every now and again, so in terms of the rest of that year and being ready for the championship, that day was certainly a big help in preparing us.”

Frampton wasn’t fazed by the captain’s armband, though the game itself “went by very quickly”.

“Leading the lads around the parade wasn’t that much of a big deal, because we were used to that from Munster championship games. What was strange later that year was introducing lads to the President before the Munster final, when you just wanted to get out and play and you were trying to remember lads’ proper names when you’re calling them by their nicknames all year. My abiding memory of the league final is that the whole thing went by very quickly, oddly enough, but that goes back to inexperience. It’d be fairly typical of a player or team who aren’t used to the big occasion, the game just passes them by. That’s something all the psychologists now try to work against, telling lads to play in the present and to enjoy it if they can, to guard against that.

“But it’s a common experience, I think you often hear players say that about their first big game, that it went by in a flash and they didn’t have the experience to deal with that.”

“One thing I’d take away from it is that myself and Stephen are both involved still with our counties,” said O’Sullivan.

“That shows you the hold the GAA has on you, how it keeps you involved. You can argue about professional sports, and they’re great, but here you have a game that was played a quarter of a century ago and there’s a connection to this year’s final because some of the people involved then playing are involved now with their counties. It just shows you that the GAA always gives back.”

The differences between then and now aren’t the point, he adds. “We could be here all day listing out the differences between then and now. If you wanted to have a fry that morning you had one and no-one had an issue with it, while if you looked at a clip of the game itself it’s almost like a different sport. But no matter what you see in different tactics, different nutrition, different strength and conditioning regimes, some things don’t change. That honesty and willingness to put on the jersey and to represent your own place well, that hasn’t changed. Everything else changes and evolves, but that doesn’t, and I don’t think it ever will.”

Roll on Saturday night.