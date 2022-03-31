Munster Championship launch shelved as players dispute rumbles on

"There is no point having a launch without players."
29 April 2019; Hurlers, from left, Noel Connors of Waterford, Conor Cleary of Clare, Séamus Harnedy of Cork, Dan Morrissey of Limerick and Jason Forde of Tipperary at the Munster Senior Hurling and Senior Football Championships 2019 Launch, at the Gold Coast Resort Hotel in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:00
Larry Ryan

Munster GAA has confirmed that it will not now host a launch of the province's hurling and football championships this year.

Traditionally, the Munster launch has brought players and management from each of the competing counties together to speak to media in the weeks leading up to the start of the championships. 

The last in-person event was held at the Gold Coast Resort Hotel in Dungarvan in 2019, with the launches shelved during the last two seasons due to Covid-19.

Munster PRO Bob Ryan confirmed that the event was set to return this year and had been scheduled for a Limerick hotel. However, the escalated GPA dispute over expenses, which has seen players extend their media blackout to paid sponsorship engagements, has affected a number of planned events in recent weeks.

"There is no point having a launch without players," Ryan said. 

This week's scheduled Allianz Football Final preview event — organised by PR firm Teneo — was also cancelled. 

<p>27 March 2022; Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Roscommon and Galway at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

