Munster Championship launch shelved as players dispute rumbles on

Munster GAA has confirmed that it will not now host a launch of the province's hurling and football championships this year.
Traditionally, the Munster launch has brought players and management from each of the competing counties together to speak to media in the weeks leading up to the start of the championships.
The last in-person event was held at the Gold Coast Resort Hotel in Dungarvan in 2019, with the launches shelved during the last two seasons due to Covid-19.
Munster PRO Bob Ryan confirmed that the event was set to return this year and had been scheduled for a Limerick hotel. However, the escalated GPA dispute over expenses, which has seen players extend their media blackout to paid sponsorship engagements, has affected a number of planned events in recent weeks.
"There is no point having a launch without players," Ryan said.
This week's scheduled Allianz Football Final preview event — organised by PR firm Teneo — was also cancelled.