Six cross-code double-headers across Munster Championships

There are six double headers across this year's Munster championships between hurling, football, camogie and ladies football.
Cork's Gemma O'Connor with Tipperary player Mairead Teehan  Photo By : Domnick Walsh 

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 14:03
Cian Locke

The Munster Senior Ladies football semi-final between Tipperary v Kerry will be played as a curtain-raiser to the controversial Cork v Kerry Munster Senior football semi-final clash, now switched for Killarney from Páirc Uí Rinn.

The double-header is one of six across this year's Munster championships between hurling, football, camogie and ladies football.

The first features the Munster hurling opener between Cork and Limerick on April 17, Easter Sunday, with the Munster camogie meeting of Cork and Waterford scheduled as the curtain-raiser.

The Munster football final will also be preceded by the Munster ladies football final, at a venue yet to be decided. 

Speaking at last night’s meeting of Munster GAA, chairman Ger Ryan said: “I am delighted that we are in a position to facilitate the playing of Camogie and Ladies Football matches as curtain-raisers for a number of our games in the coming weeks. 

"The relationship between the Munster GAA, Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA has grown stronger each year and given the groundswell of opinion that there should be more cooperation between our respective bodies, bringing our games together where possible is a logical progression to a more seamless future for all players.”
Munster Camogie Chairperson Ger Browne added: ”All in Munster Camogie are delighted with the exposure which this decision will bring to the Senior Camogie inter-county teams in the Province. We look forward to a number of excellent Camogie games to whet the appetite in advance of the respective matches in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Thanks to Munster GAA for their help and assistance in making this happen” 

Munster LGFA President Robbie Smyth also welcomed the schedule:  “The Munster Senior Football Final is one of the most important days in the GAA calendar in the province and we in Munster LGFA are delighted that our Munster Senior Ladies Football Final will now act as the curtain-raiser to this showpiece event. Comhghairdeas to all involved with Munster GAA and Munster LGFA for making this a reality.” 

Double Headers 

Sunday April 17th, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Cork v Waterford at 2pm 

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1: Cork v Limerick at 4pm 

Saturday April 23rd at the TUS Gaelic Grounds 

Munster Senior Camogie Quarter Final: Tipperary v Limerick at 5pm 

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2: Limerick v Waterford at 7pm 

Sunday May 1st at FBD Semple Stadium 

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Clare v Limerick/Tipp at 12 noon 

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Cork v Clare at 2pm 

Saturday May 7th at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney 

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Semi Final: Tipperary v Kerry at 3:30pm 

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final: Cork v Kerry at 6pm 

Sunday May 8th at the TUS Gaelic Grounds 

Munster Senior Camogie Final at 12 noon 

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Limerick v Tipperary at 2pm 

Saturday May 28th (venue TBC) 

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Final at 12:30pm 

Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 3pm

