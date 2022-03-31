Paul Galvin teams up with Duhallow GAA for Ukrainian jersey

Kerry football legend Paul Galvin has teamed up with Duhallow GAA to design a specially commissioned jersey in a bid to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

The jersey is called the Dynamo Duhallow and includes the outline of the border of Duhallow and the border outline of Ukraine. The jersey was inspired by a Kiskeam GAA jersey from the 1940s which had similar colours to Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine’s most famous football club.

“I’m proud to support those involved with the Duhallow GAA community in this initiative to raise funds for the people of Ukraine. Dynamo Duhallow was inspired by an old Kiskeam GAA jersey from the 1940s which shared similar colours to Ukraine’s iconic football team, Dynamo Kiev”, said Galvin.

“To further unite two disparate communities, the border of the Duhallow region in North West Cork is placed alongside the border of Ukraine, where a club crest would normally sit, as a symbol of solidarity, protection and community. The sash carries the Ukrainian word for SOLIDARITY across the front and back as translated by a Ukrainian national living in Ireland, as well as a Ukrainian symbol for memory”, said the football legend.

“Design and sport have come together to make a stand, the Duhallow GAA division are putting aside local club rivalries, wearing these jerseys in solidarity with Ukrainians suffering the pain of war”, he said.

Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch congratulated all behind a project supported by the Gaelic Players Association and spoke of an opportunity for Duhallow clubs, supporters and GAA friends far and wide to offer Ukraine people assistance at a time when they need it.

“By pledging money from the proceeds of the jerseys, we can make sure that the right type of assistance reaches those who need it quickly and effectively. We encourage the public to row in behind this fund raiser and support much needed funds for the Irish Red Cross relief efforts”, he said.