Tom Kenny: League final win would banish any Cork demons

Victory for Cork in Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League decider would answer doubts surrounding this team’s ability to win a national final, according to former Cork midfielder Tom Kenny.

Cork, as has been well documented, have not tasted League glory in 24 years, while 2005 was the last occasion Liam MacCarthy resided on Leeside.

The current crop came up well short in last year’s All-Ireland final, with Kenny remarking that victory over Waterford this weekend would not only put to bed any lingering demons from that 16-point mauling by Limerick, but also prove this team is capable of coming out on top in a national final.

“A win would answer some questions after the All-Ireland final last year that they can get to a final and get over the line,” Kenny began.

“I know they won Munster championships back in 2017 and 2018 and have been there or thereabouts in terms of All-Ireland championships since, so for that reason alone, it would answer those questions that yes, we can get to a national stage and win the final. It might also put to bed any ghosts that are left over from the All-Ireland last year.

“It would be great for Cork to win a league title, not just for the team themselves but for the county because there hasn’t been national silverware won for a long time.”

Defeat, on the other hand, and with a view to the quick turnaround to the county's Munster championship opener at home to title-holders Limerick on April 17, would not represent a setback, so long as any losing margin doesn’t resemble what Wexford were made to stomach by Waterford last weekend.

“A win would, of course, give you a fierce bounce going into the championship. But Cork have already put in such a good league campaign in terms of building and building and building.

“From management’s perspective, while they’ll want to win, should the result not go their way, in the back of their minds they will be saying, this has been another 70-plus minutes of good preparation for the championship.”

Positives for Cork to take from the League into championship, according to the two-time All-Ireland winner, include the form of young newcomers Daire O’Leary and Ciarán Joyce, Mark Coleman’s positioning, and ability of the forward unit to function purposefully even when Patrick Horgan is not on the field.

The finished article they are not, however. Still uncertain is what will be the make-up of the full-back and half-forward lines come championship.

“Although they scored 2-30 when beating Clare on the opening night, they conceded 2-21; Galway had a good number of wides against them; Kilkenny got a great start and just weren’t able to see out the game, albeit Cork responded very well to the two goals conceded.

“I wouldn’t say they are the finished article, but they are definitely going in the right direction in terms of personnel, depth, and the way they want to play.

“I’d imagine it will be a difficult call for management in the half-forward line. Robbie O’Flynn is nailed on for one position and it will be two from three for the other positions, namely Shane Barrett, Seamus Harnedy, and Conor Lehane. The same in the full-back line, they have Niall O’Leary, Daire O’Leary, Sean O’Donoghue, and Damien Cahalane. Ger Millerick has played there too.

“Difficult decisions ahead, but it is better to have those decisions rather than trying to put a square peg in a round hole. They have depth in each position now.”