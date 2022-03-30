Tipp resist calls to allow supporters onto the pitch after games

The Tipperary County Board have resisted calls to allow supporters onto the Semple Stadium pitch during half-time or after games.

There have been numerous scenes of kids being allowed onto pitches in various grounds around the country to have a kick or a puck around at half-time during the Allianz Leagues.

And shots of stars like David Clifford surrounded by autograph hunters after matches have underlined the draw of the game's leading names.

Tipperary have re-iterated the policy of Semple Stadium Management, supported by the Tipperary County Board, to discourage any encroachment onto the pitch on match days.

They say the reasons for this policy are twofold; first in the interest of public safety, and the second is the protection of the pitch.

Con Hogan, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee said: “The greatest risks to patrons at a game occur when they leave the safety of their spectator area and enter the pitch, which is reserved for the players and match officials only.

“Typical accidents/incidents that occur include, slips, trips and falls when rushing onto the pitch, pitch invasion while the game is still in progress, crushing around teams or around the presentation area, lost children, theft, and potentially the most dangerous of all, uncontrolled pucking sliotars around in the thick of a crowd on the pitch after a game.

“The (Semple Stadium) pitch is heavily used and must be protected, and this involves limiting footfall on the surface as much as possible between games. This also includes restrictions on training, warm-ups, and half-time puck-arounds on the pitch, despite numerous requests from clubs and inter county teams.

“Our safety and pitch management programmes must be consistent, and to have any credibility, must be implemented on big match days and small. In summary they are designed to provide a safe, risk free venue for our patrons and to maintain the reputation or our pitch as the sod that all players want to play on.”