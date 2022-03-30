Cork County Board agree to request to host Kerry game in Pairc Ui Rinn

Yesterday it was revealed that the team management had written a strongly worded letter to the executive stressing its wish to play in Cork rather than Fitzgerald Stadium
Cork manager Keith Ricken, centre. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:24
Michael Moynihan

The Cork County Board has agreed to the request of its senior football management to keep the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Irish Examiner revealed yesterday that the team management had written a strongly worded letter to the executive stressing its wish to play in Cork rather than Fitzgerald Stadium, which was believed to be the option preferred by the Munster Council.

This morning the Cork County Board released this statement to local radio station Red FM: “Further to correspondence from our Senior Football management, the Cork County Executive wishes, once more, to confirm Páirc Uí Rinn as our home venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final versus Kerry.

"Secondly, we are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture once the venue is confirmed in the next few days.” There is uncertainty as to the exact capacity of Pairc Ui Rinn which is expected to be resolved when these necessary works are completed

Family Notices