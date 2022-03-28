Players boycott first commercial GAA event

Players boycott first commercial GAA event
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 11:35
John Fogarty

An Allianz Division 1 football final media event due to take place on Tuesday has been cancelled as a result of a boycott by inter-county players.

As they escalate their protest in the expenses stand-off with the GAA, the preview of Sunday’s Kerry-Mayo final in Croke Park was cancelled on Monday evening. 

An email from the event’s organisers read: “ Due to circumstances outside of our control tomorrow's Allianz Football Final Preview Event has been cancelled.”
It is the first commercial launch that has fallen by the wayside due to the row between inter-county players and the GAA about concerns such as the number of training sessions to which the 65 cent per mile rate is applicable and the limit of 32 players per squad who can claim full expenses.
The GAA had also been planning to promote the lower tier hurling championships in the coming days but that is also expected to be put off, while more pre-championship events have been pencilled in for next week.
On Friday, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) said following a unanimous vote by 60-plus captains and squad representatives the previous evening players would not attend the launch of any GAA competitions at national or provincial level in the coming weeks.
It was also agreed that players would write to the GAA’s commercial sponsors “to inform them of the position of players and flag disruption of upcoming events is likely”.
The GPA’s note to members stressed that players “are still open to discussions with the GAA to resolve these issues”. GAA president Larry McCarthy, who attended Sunday’s Offaly-Cork AFL Division 2 game in Tullamore, declined to comment on the matter.
Earlier this month, the GAA informed counties the endorsed management committee position regarding the new charter would be “formalised without agreement from GPA who have withdrawn from the negotiation process”.

More in this section

Dalo's Allianz League Podcast: Cork stick to the plan but do Déiselona have strongest panel in Ireland? Dalo's Allianz League Podcast: Cork stick to the plan but do Déiselona have strongest panel in Ireland?
Donegal v Armagh - Allianz Football League Division 1 'Handbags' could prove very costly for Donegal and Armagh
Glen Dimplex Announce New Five Year Sponsorship of Camogie Championships and Association Camogie Association inks lucrative new five-year sponsorship deal with Glen Dimplex
<p>Dalo's Hurling Show Live</p>

Dalo's Hurling Show Live: Finally hitting the road

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices