Players boycott first commercial GAA event

An Allianz Division 1 football final media event due to take place on Tuesday has been cancelled as a result of a boycott by inter-county players.
As they escalate their protest in the expenses stand-off with the GAA, the preview of Sunday’s Kerry-Mayo final in Croke Park was cancelled on Monday evening.
An email from the event’s organisers read: “
Due to circumstances outside of our control tomorrow's Allianz Football Final Preview Event has been cancelled.”
It is the first commercial launch that has fallen by the wayside due to the row between inter-county players and the GAA about concerns such as the number of training sessions to which the 65 cent per mile rate is applicable and the limit of 32 players per squad who can claim full expenses.
The GAA had also been planning to promote the lower tier hurling championships in the coming days but that is also expected to be put off, while more pre-championship events have been pencilled in for next week.
On Friday, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) said following a unanimous vote by 60-plus captains and squad representatives the previous evening players would not attend the launch of any GAA competitions at national or provincial level in the coming weeks.
It was also agreed that players would write to the GAA’s commercial sponsors “to inform them of the position of players and flag disruption of upcoming events is likely”.
The GPA’s note to members stressed that players “are still open to discussions with the GAA to resolve these issues”. GAA president Larry McCarthy, who attended Sunday’s Offaly-Cork AFL Division 2 game in Tullamore, declined to comment on the matter.
Earlier this month, the GAA informed counties the endorsed management committee position regarding the new charter would be “formalised without agreement from GPA who have withdrawn from the negotiation process”.