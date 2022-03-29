Dubs will quickly forget relegation, says Jack Sheedy

It turns out that Jack Sheedy started six of Dublin's seven league games when they were previously relegated from Division 1 in 1995.

Truth be told, Sheedy only recently remembered that Dublin actually dropped down to Division 2 that year when he struck up a conversation with a pal about the current team's difficulties.

The reason he has no great memory of that '95 relegation is because Dublin won the All-Ireland a few months later - a Championship campaign that was cut short for then All-Star midfielder Sheedy by a cruciate injury - dominating his recall of that era.

He isn't predicting that Dublin will respond to their latest relegation by winning another All-Ireland in the coming months but believes the spring setback won't have any effect whatsoever on their Championship campaign.

"I wouldn't be losing huge sleep over it," said Sheedy. "It's not what you want to see happening but it's a consequence of experimentation.

18 September 1994; Jack Sheedy of Dublin in action against Eamonn Burns of Down during the Bank of Ireland All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final match between Down and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"They'll be smarting no doubt but it's not the worst thing in the world. It's not going to affect their Championship, I don't think. They will prepare in the coming weeks and they will assess where all the guys are, some are a step closer to being ready for Championship than others. Ultimately there's a good core bunch there that will take the whole thing on again."

Current manager Dessie Farrell also played six of those league games in the 1994/1995 season and sniped 1-2 in the Round 7 draw with Derry, a result that left Dublin a point behind third from bottom Meath in the table.

"It wasn't a big issue, it was more so that you were pissed off because you were losing games," said Sheedy. "That was always the way, whether it was a challenge match, an O'Byrne Cup match, or a league game, you didn't want to be losing them. But that determination was still there for the Championship, the way it will be with the current lads.

"We'd lost the final in '94 and brought in a few faces over the next while. Guys like Keith Galvin, Jason Sherlock, Paddy Christie, Dermot Harrington and Damien O'Brien were young fellas just starting to get a look in on the first team.

"It was all about being stronger for the Championship and it was only recently when someone started talking about the league in '95 and mentioned that we were relegated that I actually remembered it. I'd forgotten that to be perfectly honest.

"The significance and the publicity wasn't at the same fever pitch as it is now but it was more that for us at that stage it was all about the Championship."

If Farrell leads Dublin to the All-Ireland, he may consider the heavy experimentation - he's used 49 players so far in 2022 and 34 in the league - which led to the relegation as more than worth the investment.

Sheedy believes Dublin still have 'a serious team' but accepts that it was necessary to bring through fresh reinforcements with the overall depth not as it once was.

"I like young (Lorcan) O'Dell, Lee Gannon has done quite well, Robbie McDaid is back in and developing into a fine player, Cian Murphy is another good player," said former Longford manager Sheedy. "Sean Bugler is starting to become a familiar face and he's a fine footballer, so is Tom Lahiff. That's all very positive and has been necessary.

"The likes of James McCarthy, Brian Howard, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper, Mick Fitzsimons, Cormac Costello, they're all still there, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, they know what it takes and I won't call this a wake-up call but it's a good check for them to say, 'Yeah, there's more work to be done'. Whether they're good enough to win an All-Ireland remains to be seen but I wouldn't write them off based on relegation."

Alongside Dublin next season in Division 2 will be Kildare, Derry, Clare, Meath, Cork, Louth and Limerick.

"The top four teams in Division 2 will be as hard or as good as you'd get any year," said Sheedy. "The next four will be a level lower. It's an opportunity for Dessie to just take a step down and have a look at fellas and get them used to what's expected. It's not the end of the world by any means."