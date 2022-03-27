Cork's Munster semi-final with Kerry may be moved to Killarney

Recent meetings of the Munster Council have strongly favoured a switch from Páirc Uí Rinn


Kerry and Cork contested the McGrath Cup final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney last January. 

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 21:22
Michael Moynihan

Cork's Munster SFC semi-final with Kerry is in line for a switch from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Recent meetings of the Munster Council have strongly favoured moving the May 7 game to Kerry, with Cork likely to get an extra home game against Kerry in future provincial championships to compensate for ‘losing’ a home game this year.

The game cannot be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh because of the repairs to the surface which will be necessitated by concerts by Ed Sheeran in the main stadium on Leeside.

