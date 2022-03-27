Newtownshandrum edge county champions Midleton in Cork SHL

Douglas made it two wins out of two in Group A of the Red FM Cork SHL when they defeated Newcestown on Saturday afternoon. Eoin Cadogan and young David Kelly were outstanding for the city side throughout while a second half goal from Any O’Connell helped them to record a 1-18 to 1-13 victory.
Na Piarsaigh joined them on at the top of the group after they got the better of their southside rivals from Bishopstown on Saturday night. Second half goals from Kelvin Forde and Craig Hanafin proved crucial for the Northsiders as they won by 2-14 to 1-15.
Netownshandrum registered their first win of the campaign with an impressive win over Midleton. A Luke O’Farrell goal gave the reigning county champions a 1-10 to 0-9 lead at the break but in the second period the North Cork men eventually found a way past Brion Saunderson with Rory Troy and Jack Twomey raising green flags to ensure a 2-17 t0 1-19 win.
In the other game in the group there was no separating Fermoy and Killeagh as they played out 1-19 apiece draw. Jake Carr was Fermoy’s top man as he scored 1-10 while Shane Smiddy had the Killeagh goal and Eoghan Keniry was their top scorer.
In Group B Kanturk maintained their perfect start when they defeated St Finbarr’s by 2-24 to 2-15 in Togher on Saturday. Ian O’Callaghan and Aidan Walsh traded green flags in the first half and though a Sam Cunningham goal kept the Barrs’ in touch after the break, a James Fitzpatrick goal five minutes from time saw the Duhallow side home.
A 0-13 haul from Liam Gosnell was key to Carrigtwohill’s 0-22 to 0-14 win over Ballymartle. Gosnell hit seven from play and was ably assisted by James Mulcahy and Tomás Hogan who scored 0-5 between them while Darren McCarthy was Ballymartle’s top performer.
Sarsfield’s edged a thrilling contest with Charleville in Charleville on Sunday. Four first half goals were shared evenly with Tim Hawe and Andrew Cagney finding the net for the home side while Shane O’Regan bagged 2-2 for the Riverstown men. Three second half points from Jack O’Connor then helped Sars to a 2-23 to 2-19 win.
Finally, a youthful Glen Rovers dug out a good 0-22 to 0-19 victory away to Mallow where three late points from Adam O’Sullivan, Rhys Dunne and Evan Murphy secured then their first win of the campaign.