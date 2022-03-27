Newtownshandrum edge county champions Midleton in Cork SHL

Douglas made it two wins out of two in Group A of the Red FM Cork SHL when they defeated Newcestown on Saturday afternoon. Eoin Cadogan and young David Kelly were outstanding for the city side throughout while a second half goal from Any O’Connell helped them to record a 1-18 to 1-13 victory.

Na Piarsaigh joined them on at the top of the group after they got the better of their southside rivals from Bishopstown on Saturday night. Second half goals from Kelvin Forde and Craig Hanafin proved crucial for the Northsiders as they won by 2-14 to 1-15.