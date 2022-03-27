Waterford whirlwind blows Wexford away

Liam Cahill's side hit five goals in this afternoon's Allianz Hurling League semi-final - the win sets up a decider next weekend against neighbours, Cork
Wexford’s Dessie Hutchinson and Kevin Foley of Waterford in action in this afternoon's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at Nowlan Park.

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 17:24
Michael Moynihan, Nowlan Park

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

Waterford 5-20 

Wexford 0-18 

A first-half scoring spree gave Waterford the basis for their runway Allianz Hurling League semi-final win over Wexford in Nowlan Park, the sides ending 19 points apart.

Waterford were quickly into their stride, aided by a fifth-minute goal - Austin Gleeson intercepted a Mark Fanning puck out and soloed through to finish to the net, and with Patrick Curran accurate from placed balls, the Munster side led 1-4 to 0-4 on 14 minutes.

Mikie Dwyer, Rory O’Connor (free) and Diarmuid O’Keeffe levelled for Wexford only for Gleeson to goal again after a sumptuous Dessie Hutchinson pass - 2-4 to 0-7 on 18 minutes.

Wexford found the net on 22 minutes through Mikie Dwyer but play was called back for a wide ball; Gleeson added two points and created another for Jack Fagan - 2-7 to 0-7, and Waterford were cruising. 

Darragh Lyons made ground up the middle before placing Dessie Hutchinson for another goal on 28 minutes a late Oisin Pepper point for Wexford made it 3-9 to 0-10 at the half.

Fanning saved brilliantly from Hutchinson seconds after the restart, but Waterford still had three points on the board in the first four minutes, while Jack Prendergast crashed home a goal on 41 minutes: 4-12 to 0-10, and the game dead as a contest. Wexford needed goals to have some hope of closing the gap and Waterford’s defence was in uncharitable mood, while at the other end Shane Bennett hit Waterford’s fifth goal on 60 minutes.

The only blot on Waterford’s day was a straight red for Austin Gleeson, getting entangled with a Wexford back with three minutes left, which will rule him out of next weekend’s league final, while Wexford sub Jack O'Connor also got the line for a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Scorers for Wexford: R. O’Connor (0-5, 3 frees), P. Foley (0-2, frees); J. O’Connor, O. Pepper, C. McDonald, M. Dwyer, C. McGuckin, D. O’Keeffe, D. Reck, C. Flood, L. Chin (free)(0-1 each) 

Scorers for Waterford: A. Gleeson (2-3, 1 free); D. Hutchinson (1-3); P. Curran (0-7, 2 65s, 4 frees); S. Bennett, J. Prendergast (1-0 each); P. Mahony (1 free), M. Kiely, J. Fagan (0-2 each); N. Montgomery (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Donohoe, L. Ryan, D. Reck; P. Foley, K. Foley, M. O’Hanlon; L. Og McGovern, D. O’Keeffe; C. Dunbar, M. O’Dwyer, C. McGuckin, R. O’Connor, C. McDonald, O. Pepper.

Subs: O. Foley for Pepper and J. O’Connor for Dunbar (43); R. Higgins for McDonald (47); L. Chin for Dwyer (55); C. Flood for K. Foley (60) 

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, J. Daly, S. McNulty; J. Fagan, T. de Burca, C. Daly; D. Lyons, A. Gleeson; N. Montgomery, J. Prendergast, P. Curran; D. Hutchinson, M. Kiely, C. Dunford.

Subs: Shane Bennett for Dunford (inj, 24); K. Bennett for Kiely (53); T. Barron for I. Daly and C. Lyons for Fagan (both 60); P. Mahony for D. Lyons (64).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).

<p>Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 27/3/2022</p>

