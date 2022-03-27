Westmeath have five points to spare over Antrim but miss out on promotion

Antrim 0-12 Westmeath 1-13

Westmeath produced a fine finish to yesterday's Division Three game at Corrigan Park to turn a five-point deficit into a four-point win over Antrim, but it wasn't enough to seal promotion due to results elsewhere.

The hosts had looked well in control for long stages but were made to pay for some poor finishing as their five-point lead turned into a three-point deficit in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

A dozen wides told its own story for Antrim who will be wondering how they let such a commanding position slip, but when the visitors had their chance to push on, they did it in style to run out winners.

Antrim opened much brighter and were three up with some fine scores by Conor Murray and Pat Shivers as Westmeath, who lost midfielder Sam Duncan to injury early on, seemed off the pace.

However, the hosts would lose Tomás McCann to the sin-bin on 12 minutes and by the time he returned, Westmeath had drawn level with Nigel Harte getting them on the board. They also had a couple of goal chances with Sam McCartan denied by Mick Byrne and then Peter Healy made a vital block on Lorcan Dolan.

When McCann returned, Antrim regained the initiative with four points in-a-row, with two of those from Marc Jordan and Dermott McAleese that could have really been goals but they were unable to keep their shots down.

The hosts led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break and the lead was out to five when this game flipped on its head. John Heslin tucked away a 49th-minute penalty that was awarded after Martin Johnston's foot block on Jonathan Lynam.

This saw Westmeath burst to life as the Antrim kick-out malfunctioned and a further five points put the visitors a goal clear.

Ryan Murray added a couple of points, but these were cancelled out as Westmeath saw the game out. Murray finished the game in the sin bin after picking up a black card in stoppage time, while Westmeath's Robbie Forde had the final say to put a gloss on the victory.

Scorers for Antrim: Pat Shivers 0-3, Ryan Murray 0-3 (1 free), Conor Murray 0-2 (1 mark), Ruairi McCann 0-2 frees), Marc Jordan 0-1, Dermott McAleese 0-1

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), Luke Loughlin 0-2, Alex Gardiner 0-1, Ronan O'Toole 0-1, Ray Connellan 0-1, Nigel Harte 0-1, Jamie Gonoud 0-1, Robbie Forde 0-1

ANTRIM: Mick Byrne; James McAuley, Ricky Johnston, Peter Healy; Declan Lynch, Martin Johnston, Dermott McAleese; Michael McCann, Kevin Small; Tomás McCann, Marc Jordan, Ruairi McCann; Ryan Murray, Pat Shivers, Conor Murray.

Subs: Paddy McAleer for Tomás McCann (HT), Jamie Gribin for Declan Lynch (58), James Laverty for Martin Johnston (62), Odhran Eastwood for Pat Shivers (62), Eoghan McCabe for Marc Jordan (64)

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Jamie Gonoud; David Giles, Nigel Harte, David Lynch; Jonathan Lynam, Sam Duncan; Ray Connellan, Ronan O'Toole, Sam McCartan; Lorcan Dolan, John Heslin, Alex Gardiner

Subs: Kieran Martin for Sam Duncan (5), Luke Loughlin for Lorcan Dolan (HT), Kevin O'Sullivan for Kieran Martin (64), Brandon Kelly for Alex Gardiner (70+1), Robbie Forde for Jonathan Lynam (70+4)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).