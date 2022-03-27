McBrearty kicks the winner for Donegal in dress rehearsal for the Championship

Donegal 1-14 Armagh 1-13

Donegal avoided the relegation complexities in Division 1 of the Allianz League with Patrick McBrearty kicking a dramatic 75th winner against Armagh in Letterkenny.

With Declan Bonner’s side looking as comfortable as possible in the circumstances six points to the good both before and after half-time, Armagh soon reeled back their arrears. Rian O’Neill came off the bench to kick three points with Aidan Nugent posting 1-6 for the visitors.

With Kieran McGeeney’s side one of only three in the top flight completely safe - Mayo and Kerry the others - before the final day’s fixtures got started and making a trip to Ballybofey in four weeks’ time in the Ulster SFC quarter-final, there was a feel of summertime.

Live updates all afternoon showed the current state of the dropzone. Donegal were, by and large, away from that muddle, but when Michael Murphy missed a penalty and O’Neill got Armagh level for the first time since the fifth minute in the 72nd, there were a few fretting in green and gold.

Donegal steadied and worked space for Ethan O’Donnell to lay off to McBrearty to win it. Afterwards, with the adrenaline still pumping, there was a melee with both panels involved.

Knowing what they needed, Donegal, who had to show a much stronger hand than Armagh, set about their business from the get-go. When Jason McGee hammered home an 11th minute goal following approach play by Ryan McHugh and Jamie Brennan, the home side were 1-4 to 0-2 in front without a wide having been kicked.

An Armagh goal from Nugent two minutes before half-time was, from a Donegal perspective, avoidable, with Shaun Patton opting to punch a dropping ball by Jemar Hall. And although the goalkeeper got a good connection, a Ben Crealey fetch was worked from Tiernan Kelly to Nugent. It meant Armagh were within five at the break, 1-10 to 1-5 down.

Donegal pushed their lead out to six with 40 minutes played, 1-12 to 1-6, only to see Armagh push through the gears. O’Neill, Nugent and Andrew Murnin chipped into the lead and with the hosts going 20 minutes with no score, Murphy pulled a penalty wide after Jamie Brennan had been fouled.

Connaire Mackin, at the other end, drilled a shot at goal just wide and the 5,650 crowd were in something of a state of excitement. Armagh, with a huge support, were getting more and more vociferous, both on and off the park and although they got level late on, McBrearty had the final say.

Scorers-

Donegal: Jamie Brennan (0-2, 1m), Michael Murphy (0-4, 1f, 45), Patrick McBrearty (0-7, 4f, 1m), Jason McGee (1-0), Caolan Ward (0-1)

Armagh: Aidan Nugent (1-6, 3f), Rian O’Neill (0-3, 45), Jason Duffy (0-1, 1m), Andrew Murnin (0-2, 1m), Tiernan Kelly (0-1).

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Peadar Mogan, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden; Shane O'Donnell, Ryan McHugh, Conor O'Donnell; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Michael Langan for Brennan (51), Niall O’Donnell for McHugh (63), Ethan O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (70+3)

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, James Morgan; Ciaran Mackin, Greg McCabe, Jarlath Óg Burns; Stefan Campbell, Ben Crealey; Conor O'Neill, Jemar Hall, Tiernan Kelly; Aidan Nugent, Andrew Murnin, Jason Duffy.

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Morgan (16), Rian O’Neill and Conor Grugan for Hall and C O’Neill (half-time), Cian McConville for Campbell (52), Niall Grimley for Kelly (66), Ciaron O’Hanlon for Duffy (70)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)