NO HEADLINE

Allianz FL Division 3

Longford 2-17

Laois 1-13

Longford retained their Division Three status with a comprehensive seven point win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

Devastating displays from Joseph Hagan (1-6) and Dessie Reynolds (1-2) paved the way for Billy O’Loughlin’s men to seal the win and relegate their hosts.

Hagan was the star of the opening half with five points from play. The wing forward popped up in excellent positions and made the most of slack marking especially in the opening exchanges.

Longford raced two points clear before two Gary Walsh points on the spin hauled Laois level in a tight opening quarter.

Laois jumped ahead with a Mark Barry goal on 16 minutes but they failed to build on that score as a fine effort from Darragh Doherty had Longford nipping at their heels (1-4 to 0-6). Eoin Lowry's point gave Laois some respite but the home side were then rocked by a black card to Sean O’Flynn. The opponents made made the most of the numerical advantage with Dessie Reynolds raiding up from wing back to palm the ball to the net after Kevin Diffley had done well in the build up play.

Reynolds then landed a beautiful effort from 40 metres before Darren Gallagher (free) and Hagan with his fifth had the visitors in command (1-10 to 1-5) at half time.

Longford got their second goal seven minutes after the break through Hagan and that pretty much ended the game as a contest with them leading 2-11 to 1-5. Laois tried hard to get back close but their wayward shooting let them down time and again. Full back Mark Timmons surged forward and hit three points from play but in the end, Longford were able to always keep their noses in front.

Scorers for Longford: J Hagan 1-6, D Reynolds 1-2, D Gallagher 0-3 frees, A Farrell, D Doherty, J Duggan (free), J Matthews, O Kenny and K McCann 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: M Barry 1-4 (0-3 frees), M Timmons and G Walsh (0-1 free) 0-3 each, E Lowry 0-2, S Moore 0-1.

LAOIS: D Bolger; T Collins, M Timmons, A Mohan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, D O'Reilly; M Barry, E O'Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: A Farrell for G Dillon (21), S Moore for A Mohan (ht), C Murphy for D O'Reilly (ht), B Daly for J Finn (43), R Munnelly for E O'Carroll (60)

LONGFORD: P Collum; B O'Farrell, A Farrell, J Moran; D Reynolds, M Quinn, I O'Sullivan; K Diffley, D Gallagher; E McCormack, D Doherty, J Hagan; J Matthews, J Duggan, O Kenny.

Subs: PJ Masterson for B O'Farrell (43), K McGann for J Duggan (48), A McGuire for J Matthews (54), D Reynolds for O Kenny (60), R Moffett for Darragh Doherty (68)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)