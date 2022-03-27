NO HEADLINE

Devastating displays from Joseph Hagan (1-6) and Dessie Reynolds (1-2) paved the way for Billy O’Loughlin’s men to seal the win and relegate their hosts.
NO HEADLINE
Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 16:39
Brian Lowry, O’Moore Park

Allianz FL Division 3

Longford 2-17 

Laois 1-13 

Longford retained their Division Three status with a comprehensive seven point win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

Devastating displays from Joseph Hagan (1-6) and Dessie Reynolds (1-2) paved the way for Billy O’Loughlin’s men to seal the win and relegate their hosts.

Hagan was the star of the opening half with five points from play. The wing forward popped up in excellent positions and made the most of slack marking especially in the opening exchanges.

Longford raced two points clear before two Gary Walsh points on the spin hauled Laois level in a tight opening quarter.

Laois jumped ahead with a Mark Barry goal on 16 minutes but they failed to build on that score as a fine effort from Darragh Doherty had Longford nipping at their heels (1-4 to 0-6). Eoin Lowry's point gave Laois some respite but the home side were then rocked by a black card to Sean O’Flynn. The opponents made made the most of the numerical advantage with Dessie Reynolds raiding up from wing back to palm the ball to the net after Kevin Diffley had done well in the build up play.

Reynolds then landed a beautiful effort from 40 metres before Darren Gallagher (free) and Hagan with his fifth had the visitors in command (1-10 to 1-5) at half time.

Longford got their second goal seven minutes after the break through Hagan and that pretty much ended the game as a contest with them leading 2-11 to 1-5. Laois tried hard to get back close but their wayward shooting let them down time and again. Full back Mark Timmons surged forward and hit three points from play but in the end, Longford were able to always keep their noses in front.

Scorers for Longford: J Hagan 1-6, D Reynolds 1-2, D Gallagher 0-3 frees, A Farrell, D Doherty, J Duggan (free), J Matthews, O Kenny and K McCann 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: M Barry 1-4 (0-3 frees), M Timmons and G Walsh (0-1 free) 0-3 each, E Lowry 0-2, S Moore 0-1.

LAOIS: D Bolger; T Collins, M Timmons, A Mohan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, D O'Reilly; M Barry, E O'Carroll, G Walsh. 

Subs: A Farrell for G Dillon (21), S Moore for A Mohan (ht), C Murphy for D O'Reilly (ht), B Daly for J Finn (43), R Munnelly for E O'Carroll (60) 

LONGFORD: P Collum; B O'Farrell, A Farrell, J Moran; D Reynolds, M Quinn, I O'Sullivan; K Diffley, D Gallagher; E McCormack, D Doherty, J Hagan; J Matthews, J Duggan, O Kenny. 

Subs: PJ Masterson for B O'Farrell (43), K McGann for J Duggan (48), A McGuire for J Matthews (54), D Reynolds for O Kenny (60), R Moffett for Darragh Doherty (68) 

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

More in this section

Billy Lee happy to see his players enjoy themselves as the 'world is a hard place' Billy Lee happy to see his players enjoy themselves as the 'world is a hard place'
Patrick McBrearty and Aidan Forker 26/3/2022 McBrearty kicks the winner for Donegal in dress rehearsal for the Championship
Longford v Louth - O'Byrne Cup Group A Billy Sheehan's Laois relegated by Longford on final day
<p>18 July 2021; John Heslin of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Westmeath have five points to spare over Antrim but miss out on promotion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices