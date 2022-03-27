Tyrone inflict Kerry's first League defeat in Killarney in over five years

Tyrone 1-15 Kerry 2-11

Results elsewhere meant that, in the end, Tyrone would have preserved their Division 1 status even if they hadn’t inflicted a first Kerry defeat of this latest Jack O’Connor era.

Kildare’s defeat at the hands of Mayo and Dublin losing to Monaghan ensured that the outcome of this game in Killarney was irrelevant to the filling of relegation spots. But safety aside, Tyrone will take a degree of satisfaction from having finished their campaign on a winning note and having secured the county’s first League win on Kingdom soil since 2003.

For Kerry, this first defeat of 2022 represented a first League reversal since coming off second best to today’s opponents in Edendork in February of 2020. It also marked Kerry's first League defeat at Fitzgerald Stadium in just over five years.

Behind by 1-5 to 0-9 at the break, Kerry went two in front when Tony Brosnan converted a 52nd minute penalty.

Their lead, however, was short-lived as in the ensuing passage of play Darren McCurry collected a Darragh Canavan pass and rifled the ball past Shane Murphy to return the visitors in front.

Paul Geaney (free), David Clifford, and Gavin White snuck the Division 1 table-toppers back into pole position at 2-10 to 1-12 on 63 minutes, but the Tyrone response was decisive, two McCurry frees and a superb Peter Harte point handing the northerners a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite playing next to no football in the first half and being a distant second in most sectors, Kerry found themselves only one behind at the break.

Sustaining the home side for much of the first half was Tony Brosnan’s 14th minute goal that edged Kerry 1-2 to 0-3 in front. They’d not score again until the 28th minute, Tyrone reeling off four without reply during the interim quarter of an hour to go back in front through a hat-trick of points from McCurry and a Kieran McGeary effort.

McCurry, who made life extremely difficult for young Dylan Casey in the opening half, had five points to his name by the 27th minute.

Also standing out for the All-Ireland champions was centre-back Peter Harte, who provided a number of assists for first-half Tyrone points.

Kerry, by contrast, were completely lacking penetration in their attacking play, with Clifford and Brosnan points late in the first half leaving Kerry somehow just one behind at the break, 1-5 to 0-9.

There was a great deal more intensity to their second half endeavours, but this was mirrored by a similar increase in unforced errors, a number of which in second half injury time cost them an equalising score.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (1-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark); K McGeary, N Sludden (0-2 each); P Harte, C Kilpatrick, N Morgan (0-1 ‘45), D Canavan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: T Brosnan (2-1, 1-0 pen); D Clifford (0-4, 0-1 free); P Geaney (0-3, 0-2 frees); B Ó Beaglaíoch, S O’Brien, G White (0-1 each).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; F Burns, P Harte, R Brennan; C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly; C Meyler, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan.

Subs: L Raftery for McNamee (temporary, 16-24); M Donnelly for McShane (45); L Rafferty for M Donnelly (52); N Donnelly for R Donnelly (57); B McDonnell for McKernan (61); C McKenna for Canavan (68).

Kerry: S Murphy; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; M Burns, J Savage, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: P Clifford for Savage (HT); A Spillane for M Burns, J Barry for J O’Connor (both 48); G White for Casey (55); K Spillane for Geaney (69).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).