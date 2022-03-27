Mayo advance to League final with Kerry, Kildare relegated

Allianz FL Division 1

Mayo 2-20

Kildare 0-18

GOALS in each half from Ryan O’Donoghue and Jordan Flynn saw Mayo book their place in next weekend’s National League Division 1 Final at a sun-splashed Avant Garde Pairc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

But this latest defeat for Kildare sees them relegated back to Division 2 after just one season in the top-flight.

Mayo manager James Horan wasn’t there to see his team qualify for their second league decider in four seasons as he was attending a family confirmation.

However, while his team turned on the style in the last quarter to pull away and win comfortably, first half injuries to Brendan Harrison and Diarmuid O’Connor will be a cause for concern.

A large crowd of around 10,000 people turned out and they certainly got their money’s worth.

Mayo led at the end of a frantic and breathless first half by 1-10 to 0-12.

O’Donoghue’s goal on 12 minutes put the Westerners in front for the first time and they didn’t trail from there to the break.

The teams were level on four occasions during that opening half and the game was finely balanced at the interval.

Ben McCormack led the line superbly for Kildare and kicked four points from play in that opening period.

O’Donoghue was Mayo’s dangerman, as usual, and he struck for 1-4 during that pulsating open half.

The pace was equally as relentless in the third quarter, and things were just as tight, but Flynn’s goal in the 49th minute blew the game wide open and propelled the Connacht champions ahead by 2-14 to 0-16.

That score seemed to knock the wind out of the Lilywhites and they were outscored by 0-6 to 0-2 from there to the end.

So Glenn Ryan’s charges are relegated after losing all four of their away matches this season, while Mayo march on after this fourth victory from their seven outings.

MAYO: R Byrne; L Keegan, D McBrien, B Harrison; M Plunkett (0-2), O Mullin, R Brickenden; J Flynn (1-2), M Ruane (0-1); D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney (0-3); J Carr (0-1), J Doherty (0-5), R O’Donoghue (1-4, 1f, 1 mark).

Subs: P O’Hora (0-2) for Harrison (inj, 2 mins); K McLoughlin for D O’Connor (inj, 24m); E Hession for McBrien (HT); A Orme for Carr (48); S Coen for Doherty (64).

KILDARE: M Donnellan (0-1, 1f); M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; K Feely, K Flynn (0-1); K O’Callaghan, B McCormack (0-4), P Cribbin (0-2); P Woodgate (0-2, 2fs), D Kirwan (0-3), J Hyland (0-4, 3fs, 1 mark).

Subs: D Malone for Houlihan (inj, 30m); D Flynn for O’Callaghan (45); A Beirne for Woodgate; B McLoughlin (0-1) for McCormack (49); P McDermott for D Ryan (63.

Referee: D Gough (Meath)