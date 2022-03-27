Relief for  Rebels as Division Two status secured in dramatic fashion

Relief for  Rebels as Division Two status secured in dramatic fashion

Offaly's Johnny Moloney and Ian Maguire of Cork

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 15:46
John Fogarty, Tullamore

Allianz FL Division 2

Offaly 1-20 

Cork 1-21 

Cork will be in the last 16 of this year’s Sam Maguire Cup after pulling off this relegation-defying victory over Offaly in Tullamore.

A draw would have been enough for Cork to stay in Division 2 at the expense of John Maughan’s side on score difference but Stephen Sherlock was able to exploit an 11th hour technical foul by Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican.

Having trailed by six early in the second half, Offaly had been two points up as late as the 65th minute when Blake Murphy cut Cork’s deficit in half.

Brian Hurley equalised in the first minute of additional time and while Ruairí McNamee responded Cian Kiely picked off a fine score from distance to restore parity.

The brilliant Sherlock then claimed the points for Cork in the fifth minute of additional time after referee Niall Cullen penalised Dunican for retrieving a kick-out directly after the restart.

Four points from Sherlock early in the second half had helped Cork into a six-point lead by the 42nd minute. But Offaly rallied and were back within two four minutes later, Niall McNamee pointing from play as well as a mark.

Scores from John O’Rourke and Brian Hurley increased Cork’s cushion but the next three points came from the hosts. Bill Carroll squared the game for the first time in the 55th minute and Offaly went ahead for the first time when Sullivan arrowed over a point in the 61st minute. Niall McNamee’s second converted mark gave a resurgent Offaly even more hope but they couldn’t hold out.

In just 12 seconds, Cork were off the mark via a fisted Colm O’Callaghan point and found the net in the third minute when Cathail O’Mahony slalomed through a light defensive cover.

The home side were caught on the break too often early on and Cork hit them for three consecutive scores to lead 1-4 to 0-1 by the 12th minute. Scores from Carroll and Niall McNamee did settle Offaly but Cork were still being allowed too much space when advancing.

Sherlock twice put Cork five points up and he sent them six ahead with a fisted point in the 32rd minute. However, Offaly scored the second goal of the game a couple of minutes later after Niall McNamee was brought down by Kevin Flahive in the penalty area. Flahive was black-carded and Sullivan netted the penalty.

Carroll’s second point made it a two-point game before Sherlock returned fire just before the break.

Scorers for Offaly: N. McNamee (0-7, 2 frees, 2 marks); A. Sullivan (1-3, 1-0 pen); B. Carroll (0-3); R. McNamee (0-2); J. Moloney, N. Darby, C. Flynn, K. O’Neill, P. Dunican (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (0-9, 4 frees); C. O’Mahony (1-1); J. O’Rourke. B. Hurley (1 mark) (0-3 each); C. O’Callaghan (0-2); M. Taylor, B. Murphy, C. Kiely (0-1 each).

OFFALY: P. Dunican; J. Lalor, D. Hogan, K Dolan; L. Pearson, C. Doyle, N. Darby; C. Donoghue, J. Hayes; D. Hyland, J. Moloney (c), B. Carroll; R. McNamee, A. Sullivan, N. McNamee.

Subs for Offaly: C. Flynn for L. Pearson (inj 23); K. O’Neill for C. Donoghue (41); M. Abbott for D. Hyland (51); C. Donnelly for C. Doyle (55); B. Allen for A. Sullivan (69).

CORK: M.A. Martin; K. Flahive, K. O’Donovan, T. Walsh; J. Cooper, R. Maguire, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, C. O’Callaghan; D. Dineen, E. McSweeney, J. O’Rourke; S. Sherlock, C. O’Mahony, B. Hurley (c).

Subs for Cork: B. Murphy for E. McSweeney (48); C. Kiely for K. Flahive, M. Cronin for C. O’Mahony (both 53); B. Hartnett for D. Dineen (inj 59); F. Herlihy for J. O’Rourke (70).

Black cards: K. Flahive (33); I. Maguire (70+5).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).

More in this section

Conor Meyler and Paudie Clifford 27/3/2022 Tyrone inflict Kerry's first League defeat in Killarney in over five years
Roscommon v Galway - Allianz Football League Division 2 Rossies on the rise as top flight promotion sealed
Jack Carney with Darragh Kirwan 27/3/2022 Mayo advance to League final with Kerry, Kildare relegated
<p>Keith Beirne of Leitrim  Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Both sides reduced to 14 as Sligo have six points to spare over Leitrim

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices