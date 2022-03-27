Josh Ryan leads Limerick to Division 2 for the first time since 2007

There was to be no denying Limerick as Billy Lee's men secured their second promotion in three seasons
Josh Ryan leads Limerick to Division 2 for the first time since 2007

Limerick v Fermanagh. Brian Donovan, Limerick on the attack against Johnny Cassidy, Fermanagh in the Allianz Football League Division 3 round 7 at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick Picture brendan Gleeson

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 15:44
John Coleman

Limerick 1-16 Fermanagh 0-14 

Limerick claimed promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz NFL after they defeated Fermanagh in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

Billy Lee’s side led by 1-13 to 0-12 with fifteen to go and from there they saw the game out with the utmost professionalism as they controlled possession and kept the scoreboard ticking over with points from substitutes Robbie Bourke and Tommy Griffin while the irrepressible Josh Ryan, who kicked 1-6, also added to his tally.

Darragh McGurn and Brandon Horan had late scores for Fermanagh but there was to be no denying Limerick and they could afford to withdraw Ryan to a hero’s reception as they secured their second promotion in three seasons.

Fermanagh started the brighter and led by 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes with Ciarán Corrigan, Josh Largo Ellis and Seán Quigley all on target.

Limerick’s score was the result of a mark from Josh Ryan and the Oola man was to be a key component to Limerick taking control of the game. He tapped over a free and fed Hugh Bourke for the levelling score as the Treaty men imposed their will on the game with Brian Fanning and Cian Sheehan resolute in defence.

Successive scores from James Naughton, Bourke and Ryan left them three clear before Fermanagh finally broke Limerick’s rhythm with scores from Conall Jones and James McMahon.

Hard running was a feature of Limerick’s play throughout and as a result of this Bourke exchanged passes with Cillian Fahy who in turn fed Ryan for the game’s opening goal in the 24th minute, much to the home crowd’s delight.

Aidan Enright exchanged scores with Fermanagh’s Darragh McGurn before successive scores for the Ernesiders from Gary McKenna and Ryan Lyons left Josh Ryan’s goal between the sides at the break, 1-8 to 0-8.

Limerick had plenty of possession on the resumption but didn’t make it count as they hit three wides and dropped another short. Fermanagh, however, were much more economical and points from Jones and Corrigan left the minimum between them. Cian Sheehan finally had their first score of the half in the 46th minute but it was immediately cancelled out by McGurn.

Josh Ryan had been relatively quiet since his goal, but he picked the right time to make himself heard again as he tapped over a free and a sublime point from play. Cillian Fahy then landed another long-range effort before Aidan Breen of Fermanagh exchanged scores with Bourke to leave four between them 1-13 to 0-12, with fifteen minutes to go.

From there, there was to be no denying Limerick.

Scorers- 

Limerick: J Ryan (1-6, 0-1 mark, 0-3 frees), H Bourke (0-4, 0-1 mark), C Sheehan, C Fahy, A Enright, J Naughton, R Bourke and T Griffin (0-1 each) 

Fermanagh: D McGurn (0-3), C Corrigan and C Jones (0-2 each), A Breen, J McMahon, J Largo Ellis, B Horan, R Lyons, G McKenna and S Quigley (free) (0-1 each) 

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M O’Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Subs: K Ryan for Donovan (inj, 11 mins), R Bourke for Nash (46 mins), C McSweeney for Enright (57 mins), T Griffin for Fahy (63 mins), D Noonan for Ryan (72 mins).

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, J Cassidy, A Breen; J McMahon ©, R O’Callaghan, J Largo Ellis; R Jones, J McDade; C Corrigan, D McGurn, R Lyons; G McKenna, C Jones, S Quigley.

Subs: B Horan for McDade (inj, 17 mins), D Leonard for McKenna (h/t), G Jones for C Jones and O Kelm for Largo Ellis (both 53 mins), K Connor for O’Callaghan (63 mins) 

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

