Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions reach the AFLW Preliminary Final

Brisbane Lions are off to a historic showdown with the Melbourne Demons next Saturday after a thumping 50 point win over Collingwood on Sunday in their Preliminary Final at the Gabba.

The hosts were impressive throughout breaking down the Pies defence, scoring ten goals in the process in a game played in very humid and sweltering conditions, which undoubtedly had an effect on the Collingwood team who were coming out of Covid-19 protocols.

The Lions performance was led from the front by Orla O’Dwyer (18 disposals), once again, kicking another goal from 55 metres out late in the second quarter. She was playing AFLW for the first time live in front of her mother and sister (Mary and Áine) who travelled out to Australia in the past week to see the Lions star show her skills.

Speaking in a post-match interview to Channel 7, the Tipperary woman said, “it is amazing, it still feels surreal. To have them here and actually at a game at the Gabba means so much to me. Hopefully, my dad can make it out to the Prelim (against Melbourne) next weekend.” The opening ten minutes of the game were nervous from both sides but the Lions got the opening goal through Jessie Wardlaw to ensure a nine point cushion at quarter time.

A goal from Courtney Hodder early in the second quarter got the hosts moving but that was quickly cut out by a Sabrina Frederick major score for the Pies. Lions then cut loose for the rest of the half with two goals including the superb long range effort from O’Dwyer to push her side into a 22 point lead at the major break.

Aliesha Newman did narrow the gap within the opening minute of the second half for the Pies but that was as close as it got for them as the Lions went rampant over the field. Goals from Jessie Wardlaw and Ruby Svarc in the third quarter ensured 44-13 lead at three quarter time.

While Chloe Molloy did get a consolation goal for Collingwood in the fourth quarter, that could not stop the reigning Premiers advancing as they helped to the win with a quartet of goals.

Their final goal came from the boot of Shannon Campbell and the Lions ran away 70 points to 20 winners. Sarah Rowe tried her heart out with 12 disposals, while her teammate Aishling Sheridan watched on from home with testing positive during the week for Covid-19.

Brisbane head into next week’s Preliminary Final against Melbourne in top form. It will be the first ever AFLW game played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the competition’s short history.

The second Preliminary final next weekend will be between Adelaide Crows and the Fremantle Dockers after the latter’s 69-31 win over North Melbourne last weekend.

The Dockers kicked 11 goals on their way to the win. The opening half was tight throughout, but it was their captain Hayley Miller who put breathing space between the sides with a goal late in the opening half to push the lead out to nine.

Fremantle tacked on a brace of goals in the third quarter including a classy and calm finish from Leitrim’s Aine Tighe ensured a 25 point lead at three quarter time.

The Perth based side never took their foot off the throttle with four further goals in the final quarter, including a pair of goals from the Antonio married couple, Kara and Ebony, which sealed their sides place in a Prelim final for a second time in their history.

The Dockers travel to the Adelaide Oval next Saturday to face the two time Premiers, Adelaide Crows.

Meanwhile, the AFL have confirmed this morning that the AFLW Grand Final will be played as a standalone fixture with no clash of a men’s contest on April 9th.

The Swans vs Kangaroos was originally fixed for 3:45am Irish time that day, will now be starting at 4:40am to ensure that the Women’s final gets the guaranteed clear air and full publicity on the Saturday afternoon in Australia.

Qualifying Finals Results

North Melbourne Kangaroos 4.7 (31) lost to Fremantle 11.3 (69)

Brisbane Lions 10.10 (70) beat Collingwood 3.2 (20)

Preliminary Finals (Saturday April 2nd)

1) Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions at the MCG (2:40am first bounce)

2) Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers at Adelaide Oval (4:40am first bounce)

AFLW Grand Final

Saturday 9th April Winner of Prelim 1 vs Winner of Prelim 2 (2:30am start)