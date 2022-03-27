Coming to the boil? Cork time their run to perfection

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

Cork 1-27

Kilkenny 2-20

Much of the spring has been given over to commentary surrounding counties' supposed disinterest in this year’s Allianz Hurling League and whether it was more of a hindrance than a help to have ended up in the knockout stages ahead of the fast approaching championship.

Cork gave their thoughts on this body of opinion on Saturday night, the home side turning down the many opportunities they were presented with to exit the competition at the semi-final juncture and afford themselves an uninterrupted three weeks of preparation ahead of Limerick’s Munster SHC visit on April 17.

Throughout a championship-paced second half, Cork had their foot to the floor in search of victory.

On the sideline, management’s animated nature reflected the collective desire to be involved in this weekend’s decider.

Their whipping off of Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan on 52 and 60 minutes respectively — the latter hauled ashore just as he had pointed from play, the former as he was belatedly beginning to make his presence felt — spoke to a ruthlessness that was matched by those still operating inside the whitewash coming down the stretch.

Although not once having led this semi-final until the 63rd minute, there is no question but Cork owned much of the second half and certainly all of the final quarter.

From the 58th minute onward, they outscored their guests by 1-7 to 0-4, including a decisive 1-3 without reply between the 65th and 69th minute.

Add it all up and Cork had succeeded in turning a five-point deficit early in the second half into a four-point win.

The bench impact was sizeable in Cork’s second half turnaround; Tim O’Mahony hit a point, Conor Cahalane provided the assist for Darragh Fitzgibbon’s game-turning goal, while Séamus Harnedy was fouled for two frees which Conor Lehane converted, the latter having taken over dead-ball duties after Horgan’s withdrawal.

“There is no one guaranteed their place and there is no one that is untouchable, so to speak,” said Kingston of management's second half calls.

We believe in the squad. We believe in the character of the squad.

“We believe in the competitive nature of our squad, and it is important to have players to come in at the end of a game.”

Outside of their late scoring surge and the impact provided by improved panel depth, so telling was Cork’s ravenous work ethic.

The Lehane free that edged Cork in front for the first time on 63 minutes had its roots in Ciarán Joyce muscling off possession from the much more experienced Cillian Buckley at the other end of the field.

The same player forced Billy Ryan to cough up the sliotar during the passage of play that ended with Fitzgibbon goaling to put Cork 1-23 to 2-18 in front, while Robbie O’Flynn’s rousing dispossession of Buckley on 43 minutes finished with Alan Connolly firing over his fourth from play to bring Cork within one of their opponents.

Cork’s work-rate mirrored how they repeatedly reeled in Kilkenny’s scoreboard advantage; all evening long they persisted.

Satisfying win

The win was all the more satisfying given the hosts found themselves 1-4 to 0-1 behind after just six minutes.

Martin Keoghan provided the opening goal, with Billy Ryan and Eoin Cody both sniping a pair of points.

Indeed, the lively first half performance of this duo and the seven from play they contributed meant the visitors did not suffer for Pádraig Walsh’s quiet evening at centre-forward.

A Cork five-in-a-row brought them level at 1-6 to 0-9, but Kilkenny powered back in front thanks to a second Keoghan goal on the half hour mark.

Ahead by 2-12 to 0-14 at the break, an Alan Murphy point within nine seconds of the restart swelled their lead to five.

But from here on, their challenge faded as the Kilkenny defence became less and less sure-footed in dealing with Cork’s running game.

The hosts were again level on 44 minutes and while another 19 minutes passed before they eventually got their noses in front, Cork ultimately timed their run to perfection.

“We didn’t finish as strongly as we would like to have. It was a huge learning experience for some of the players out there,” said Brian Cody.

"Tonight was a step up on what has gone before.

“Cork are developing very, very well and they are going to have a huge say in the championship.”

No harm going into said championship with what would be a first League crown since 1998.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (0-9, 0-8 frees); D Fitzgibbon (1-3); C Lehane (0-6, 0-3 frees); A Connolly (0-4); C Joyce, R O’Flynn, S Barrett, S Kingston, T O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Keoghan (2-0); A Murphy (0-6, 0-4 frees); B Ryan, E Cody (0-4 each); P Walsh (0-2); D Blanchfield, C Kenny, C Buckley, J Donnelly (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Subs: T O’Mahony for O’Leary (HT, inj); S Harnedy for Barrett (47); C Cahalane for Kingston (52); J O’Connor for Horgan (60); S Quirke for Millerick (70).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.

Subs: J Maher for Kenny (46); J Donnelly for Keoghan (61); R Reid for Buckley (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).