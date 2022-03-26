Cork time winning run to perfection to book League final spot 

Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final

Cork 1-27

Kilkenny 2-20

A powerful finish from Cork, which included an unanswered 1-3 between the 65th and 69th minutes, propelled the Rebels into a first Allianz Hurling League final since 2015.

Having not once led this semi-final until the 63rd minute, Cork hit the front for the second time on 65 minutes when Darragh Fitzgibbon collected a Conor Cahalane pass and proceeded to rip through the heart of the Kilkenny defence before planting the sliotar past Eoin Murphy to leave the scoreboard reading 1-23 to 2-18 in the hosts’ favour.

A pair of Conor Lehane points either side of a superb Fitzgibbon effort stretched the gap to five, scarcely believable in the context of Kilkenny having been one ahead just four minutes earlier.

Kilkenny twice cut the lead to four in second half injury time, but the third goal they required to rescue a game that slowly drifted away from them throughout a second half where Cork grew in confidence was not forthcoming.

Kilkenny had led 2-12 to 0-14 at the break, both of their goals supplied by Martin Keoghan. And as significant as both green flags were, there was an argument to be made that the most important score of the half was the last of the 28 registered in the opening period, that an Alan Murphy free.

Cork had won a free just inside their own 65-metre line deep in first-half stoppages, but with Conor Lehane, first, and then Mark Coleman having dallied when standing over the sliotar, referee Seán Stack took the free off Cork and proceeded to throw in the ball.

From the resulting ruck, Cillian Buckley was fouled, with Alan Murphy subsequently converting for a two-point swing right on the stroke of half-time that was completely avoidable from a Cork perspective.

The first of the aforementioned Kilkenny goals arrived as early as the 94th second, Keoghan whipping the rebound to the net after Cork ‘keeper Patrick Collins had stopped Pádraig Walsh’s drive.

The game’s opening goal was part of an unanswered Kilkenny 1-3 that had the visitors 1-4 to 0-1 in front six minutes in.

Cork’s response was right on the money as the hosts clipped eight of the game’s next 10 points to draw level at 1-6 to 0-9 on 22 minutes. Included in this scoring sequence was five-in-a-row as Patrick Horgan, from the dead-ball, Alan Connolly, and Ciarán Joyce all found the target. The former pair finished the half with seven frees and three from play respectively.

What undid this Cork comeback effort was Keoghan’s second green flag on 30 minutes, the ball in provided by half-back Mikey Carey who was excellent for Brian Cody’s men in the first half.

Also standing out for the Cats were Billy Ryan and Eoin Cody who hit four and three points respectively from play.

Not all goal chances fell to Keoghan, with Cork fashioning green flag openings of their own. Indeed, in one passage of play on 24 minutes, Conor Lehane, Patrick Horgan, and Alan Connolly all failed to take their green-flag opportunity.

Cork did not hit the front for the first time until the 63rd minute, their winning charge, ultimately, timed to perfection.

Mention again of young Ciarán Joyce, who turned in another excellent showing at left half-back. In front of him, Fitzgibbon roared into the semi-final in the second half, his late 1-1 so crucial to the outcome.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (0-9, 0-8 frees); D Fitzgibbon (1-3); C Lehane (0-6, 0-3 frees); A Connolly (0-4); C Joyce, R O’Flynn, S Barrett, S Kingston, T O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Keoghan (2-0); A Murphy (0-6, 0-4 frees); B Ryan, E Cody (0-4 each); P Walsh (0-2); D Blanchfield, C Kenny, C Buckley, J Donnelly (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Subs: T O’Mahony for O’Leary (HT); S Harnedy for Barrett (47); C Cahalane for Kingston (52); J O’Connor for Horgan (60); S Quirke for Millerick (70).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.

Subs: J Maher for C Kenny (46); J Donnelly for Keoghan (61); R Reid for Buckley (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).