Watch: Darragh Fitzgibbon's crucial goal that helped seal Cork's win against Kilkenny

Darragh Fitzgibbon admitted that luck was on his side when goaling against Kilkenny in is evening's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
"It just hit off Eoin Murphy who is one of the best keepers in the country. I was just relieved when I saw it crossing the line," he told TG4.
See for yourself.
GOAL!!!! from Darragh Fitzgibbon for @OfficialCorkGAA v @KilkennyCLG in the Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/zoxBWnCMqr— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 26, 2022