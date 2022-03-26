Watch: Darragh Fitzgibbon's crucial goal that helped seal Cork's win against Kilkenny

Watch: Darragh Fitzgibbon's crucial goal that helped seal Cork's win against Kilkenny

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork shoots to score his side's first goal, despite the efforts of Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 20:48
Colm O’Connor

Darragh Fitzgibbon admitted that luck was on his side when goaling against Kilkenny in is evening's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

"It just hit off Eoin Murphy who is one of the best keepers in the country. I was just relieved when I saw it crossing the line," he told TG4.

See for yourself.

