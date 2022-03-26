Cavan ease past Waterford to make immediate return to Division 3

Cavan 3-21 Waterford 0-10

This game went according to the script at Kingspan Breffni as Cavan easily booked their place in the league decider.

The Déise played against the breeze in the first half and, apart from an early double by star attacker Tom O’Connell, failed to unduly trouble the Cavan defence.

The visitors found themselves in deep trouble after Thomas Galligan goaled in the 17th minute from an acute angle to leave the table toppers 1-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Waterford conjured up a goal chance themselves in the 28th minute but David Hallihan blazed his effort wide of the junction of bar and upright.

Cavan ought to have netted for a second time just two minutes from the interval but Padraig Faulkner screwed the ball wide under pressure from point-blank range.

Cavan looked to consolidate their 1-10 to 0-4 half-time advantage in the perfect conditions but it was Waterford’s Jason Curry who notched the first point of the second half in the 39th minute.

The Munstermen worked hard to eat into Cavan’s lead but Cavan kept their focus and piled on the pressure with talisman Gearóid McKiernan coming into his own, in particular.

Cavan led by 1-18 to 0-8 when Waterford ‘keeper Hunt made a great save to deny McKiernan a goal.

Waterford couldn’t prevent the Ulstermen from goaling again, though, in the 68th minute when Caoimhín O’Reilly raised a green flag with a smashing finish.

Cavan booked their place in Division Three in fine style with McKiernan firing a rocket high to the Waterford net in the dying seconds.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-5,’45’4f) ; B Kelly, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin (0-1), C Moynagh (0-1), L Fortune (0-1); J Smith (0-1) , K Clarke; G Smith (0-1), G Mc Kiernan (1-5), Cian Madden (0-1); T Galligan (1-1), P Lynch (0-3), S Smith.

Subs: N Murray for B Kelly (h-t); C O’ Reilly (1-1) for K Brady (h-t); C Conroy for J McLoughlin (43); C O’Reilly for P Lynch (55); R O’Neill for C Madden (62).

Waterford: P Hunt; C Burke, D O Casthasaigh, A Jones; J O’Sullivan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry (0-4, 3f), M Curry; C Murray, J O’Leary, J Walsh (0-1); T O’Connell (0-3, 1f), D Hallihan, B Lynch (0-1).

Subs: S Curry for J O’Leary (15); D Corcoran (0-1) for D Hallihan (h-t); D Meehan for J O’Sullivan (h-t); J Keane for T O’Connell (51); S Boyce for B Looby (62); C Walsh for C Burke (67).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh)